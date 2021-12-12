Fortnite Chapter 3 Storyline explained: Midas' return, Dr. Slone and The Foundation spar, and Agent Jonesy

Loopers may have survived the wrath of the Cube Queen in Fortnite, but the Flip Side might be even more dangerous.

The Foundation saved Loopers from extinction to help The Seven in its fight against the IO. Agent Jonesy is clearly alive and well, as seen in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Further, Midas and Dr. Slone may reportedly return, and the Flip Side might soon descend into chaos.

Clearly, Fortnite Chapter 3 is going to be full of twists and turns. There will be several nostalgic moments from the previous chapters mixed with new stories in the upcoming seasons.

Everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline

It all started when The Foundation saved Agent Jonesy from the IO. Dr. Slone had ordered her guards to kill the rogue agent. However, her plans were spoiled once Jonesy and The Foundation flipped the island, thereby introducing the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The dynamic duo might have saved the island and Zero Point once again. However, trouble is approaching.

In the opening cinematic of Fortnite Chapter 3, players are greeted by The Foundation. He requests the players to help The Seven destroy the Imagined Order and set the Zero Point free in order to escape the loop.

Dr. Slone vs. The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3

The ongoing chapter will follow the long-running war between the Imagined Order and The Seven. The IO wants to protect the loop and exploit the Zero Point for as long as it wants. However, The Seven wants to set the Zero Point free and needs to take down the IO in order to do so.

Based on the leaked game files, it seems like the IO isn't too far away from the Flip Side. IO Brute bosses are only a few days away from stepping foot on the island, and Dr. Slone might soon follow.

Agent Jonesy and Midas might fight side by side

Midas is also rumored to be returning to Fortnite Chapter 3. Instead of being eaten by the Shark, it is possible that the Golden King was transported to the Flip Side instead. Epic Games has recently re-added some of the items from Midas' room in Chapter 3 game files, hinting at his return.

If anyone other than Midas knows the island and the Zero Point in detail, it has to be Agent Jonesy. Combined with his knowledge of the IO, Agent Jonesy and Midas will be the perfect candidates to help The Seven lead the fight against the IO.

