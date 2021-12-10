Dr. Slone and IO are all set to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Loopers might have escaped to the Flip Side in Fortnite Chapter 3, but the war isn't over. The wrath of the Cube Queen is no longer a reason to worry for players. However, the IO still needs to be stopped, and The Foundation made it very clear at the beginning of Chapter 3.

Clearly, even with the island flipping, the Imagined Order managed to remain intact. The IO is still fighting with The Seven over the Zero Point. Therefore, it was always possible that the IO would return in Fortnite Chapter 3, along with its formidable leader Dr. Slone.

According to fresh leaks, several files related to the IO have been added to Fortnite Chapter 3. These include new IO guards, a new IO boss, and IO quests. Although there aren't any files suggesting the return of Dr. Slone yet, the IO would certainly need a leader later on.

The IO has made it to the Flip Side in Fortnite Chapter 3

Ever since the Zero Crisis event, Dr. Slone has led all the IO efforts on the island. Naturally, the Imagined Order still has unfinished business on the Flip Side. Epic Games is preparing to bring over the IO to Artemis, the new island, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The leaked game files suggest that a new IO Guard NPC was added to the game. Moreover, a new questline surrounding IO Equipment and Forces has also been added to the game. Based on this, there will be IO operatives, equipment, data cards, and much more.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The Imagined Order is coming back to the island!



New IO boss and Mythic Stinger in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The newly leaked game files also indicate that there will be an IO boss in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This boss will carry the upcoming Mythic Stinger, and players will only be able to obtain the weapon by eliminating the boss. The new Mythic Boss will be called 'IO Brute'.

The upcoming Mythic Stinger in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will deal 24 damage per shot and will have a reload time of 2 seconds. This makes it faster and more powerful than the legendary Stinger SMG and is certainly a weapon everyone on the island would want.

Clearly, the Imagined Order is ready to scale operations on the Flip Side. All it is waiting on is a leader such as Dr. Slone.

