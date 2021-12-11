Fortnite leak confirms Airplanes and choppas returning in Chapter 3 Season 1

Vehicles certainly play an important role in Fortnite. They offer high mobility and can be used by players to either rotate, move quickly across the map, or simply run over opponents. However, land-based vehicles are not the only modes of transportation in the game.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the mighty X-4 Stormwing and Choppa have apparently been added back to the game files. This has obviously caused quite a stir as both vehicles have not been seen in quite some time.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The X-4 Stormwing has also been updated in v19.00! The X-4 Stormwing has also been updated in v19.00! https://t.co/B8gEslXxJm

While some may argue that the X-4 Stormwing was recently available in the Freaky Flights LTM, it's not the same as having the vehicle in the game's prominent BR mode. Sadly, as of the moment, it's unknown when these vehicles will officially be added to the game.

When can players expect to see the X-4 Stormwing and Choppa in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Based on the information from the leaks, the files pertaining to these vehicles were updated to the 19.00 version of Fortnite, which is the current and latest build for the game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Some things for the Choppa were added/updated in v19.00, which means it COULD return in the (near) future! Some things for the Choppa were added/updated in v19.00, which means it COULD return in the (near) future! https://t.co/QeEX2VeosA

With the 19.01 update coming up next week, there is a small possibility that these files will be further updated. Based on speculation and rumors, the Choppa and X-4 Stormwing could be brought back for Winterfest.

However, it's still unclear if these will be for an LTM or the normal BR mode. Since creative maps now grant players XP, developers will have multiple options to choose from.

Will they look and function differently in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Unless the developers plan to completely overhaul these vehicles, their appearance will, more or less, be the same. Additionally, they should also retain their original in-game functionality and usability.

However, like the Salvaged Mechs, they could possibly be nerfed to maintain balance within the game's combat system. While it shouldn't drastically affect their performance, it should even out the odds.

If Stormwings and Choppas are making a comeback, will fixed turrets be added back in as well?

Turrets were a major part of last season, with players utilizing them to effectively lockdown important POIs and defeat Mechs. They made for excellent defensive hardpoints and were generally avoided by enemy players.

Also Read Article Continues below

If X-4 Stormwings and Choppas are added back to the game, turrets could possibly make a return as well. They are reliable in most ranges and could work great for anti-aircraft fire. Additionally, being able to mount them on vehicles could certainly be quite useful and interesting for players. For now, the community will have to be patient and wait for further updates.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Which one is better? X-4 Stormwing. Choppa. 2 votes so far