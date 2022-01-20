Where to find and eliminate IO forces in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

When Fortnite's Island flipped into Chapter 3, everything was good for a while until the Imagined Order announced their return. At first, it was just whispered rumors and chatter on social media. Eventually, however, giant tunneling devices called Mole Drills began to breach the surface of the island.

Currently, there are three IO Drill Sites on the island, and another two have yet to arrive. With the threat of a full-scale invasion looming overhead, the time for action is now.

Imagined Order guards are great for target practice (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Loopers are being tasked with seeking out and dealing with IO forces present on the island. Upon successfully eliminating three IO guards, players will receive 25,000 experience points, and the island will be a safer place once more.

How to eliminate IO forces in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Despite their technological advances, IO guards remain fairly easy to defeat in combat. Here are the steps needed to find and eliminate them:

IO forces can be found at the IO Drill Sites located east of Sleepy Sound, east of Logjam Lumberyard, and southeast of Greasy Gove.

Land at the edges of the IO Drill Sites and find basic loot.

Once geared up, engage the IO guards, guns ablaze.

Repeat the process once more to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Why is the Imagined Order scouting the Flipside in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Aside from Doctor Slone wanting to get her revenge on Agent Jones, the larger picture at play here is The Seven. As long as they exist or are capable of working together, they pose a threat to the organization.

If they succeed in gaining the upper hand, the IO will lose control of the Zero Point and their ability to control the Omniverse. This cannot be allowed to happen at any cost, which is why advanced scouting parties have been sent to secure strategic positions on Fortnite's island.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The Imagined Order is coming back to the island!



_ New IO Guard NPC was added to the files

_ There's an "IO-Brute" boss coming soon with a Mythic Stinger SMG

_ A lot of challenges mention IO Equipment and Forces The Imagined Order is coming back to the island!_ New IO Guard NPC was added to the files_ There's an "IO-Brute" boss coming soon with a Mythic Stinger SMG_ A lot of challenges mention IO Equipment and Forces https://t.co/DsdFhj83dQ

Once the final IO Drill team has wrapped up their reconnaissance mission, Loopers can expect to see Elite IO guards on the island. Perhaps Doctor Slone and Geno will also make a personal visit to take in the sights and sounds.

Aside from personnel, a large base is bound to be set up on Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 1 map as well. Sadly, as of yet, the potential location of this base remains unknown. Hopefully, leakers and data miners will be able to find out something soon enough.

