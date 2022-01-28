When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 begin?

All good things must end, and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is no exception. The ongoing season has offered several amazing aspects for gamers to explore. However, it will soon give way to a new season altogether.

Gamers are well aware that Epic will introduce some new cosmetics and challenges for the rest of Chapter 3 Season 1. However, they are also eager to know what the developers are planning for the next season. As of now, the entire community is curious to know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 begins.

This article will try to reveal the possible date of release of Chapter 3 Season 2 of the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 expected release date

As per the ongoing Battle Pass, Chapter 3 Season 1 is expected to end on March 19, 2022. Therefore, loopers can expect Epic Games to release the next season on March 20, 2022.

However, gamers should note that the developers are discreet about whether they choose to extend the season. Therefore, it won't be surprising if Epic releases Chapter 3 Season 2 a few days later than the expected date.

RS7 Fortnite News  @RS7_FN #Fortnite



Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end March 19th but this could may alter at anytime! Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end March 19th but this could may alter at anytime! #Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end March 19th but this could may alter at anytime!

The end of a season in the game also gives way to an end of season event. Usually, there is a downtime during which gamers are unable to access the game. The duration of the downtime also affects the release date of the upcoming season. Therefore, a few days' delay can also be expected.

What to expect in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Epic has successfully kept gamers glued to the game with amazing content updates and a progressive storyline. The developers have also created a reputation for collaborating with some of the biggest names in the world.

At this point, it is way too early to state which elements will feature in Chapter 3 Season 2. Epic is yet to add in-game files and the data miners have not officially revealed anything as well.

Even amidst all the uncertainty, it is evident that the snow that covers most parts of the island will gradually melt. The map will be clear and many more POIs are expected to surface. Gamers should also keep an eye out for upcoming collaborations.

Also Read Article Continues below

Further information regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be revealed as and when data miners stumble upon something in the in-game files.

Edited by Saman