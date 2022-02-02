Fortnite's new Tactical Overshield feature could completely change the game's healing mechanism

Fortnite has evolved over time and has gone from having basic build mechanics to housing more complicated and integrated features. However, the mention of a new feature spotted in the files is going to change the game as players know it.

According to a number of prominent leakers, a brand new feature called "Tactical Overshield" is currently in development. Although not much is known about it, there is some information available to speculate as to what it could be.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games is working on a new feature called Tactical Overshield, the following gameplay tags/functions have been found relating to this:



- Is Tactical Overshield Enabled

- HUD.Athena.Player.Overshield

- Trait.Restoration.Overshield

How will "Tactical Overshield" work in Fortnite Chapter?

Currently, there's no concrete information on how this feature will work. According to Fortnite leakers, it can either be a combat feature or an upcoming mythic item. This being the case, it is speculated work in two distinct ways.

If it is a combat feature, the "Tactical Overshield" may trigger on and off upon taking damage. On the other hand, if this is a new mythic item, players may be able to use it to get an overshield for a short duration.

HYPEX @HYPEX ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it's named "Tactical Overshield". This one will add MORE shield ontop of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it's gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic! ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it's named "Tactical Overshield". This one will add MORE shield ontop of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it's gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic!

To be clear, this "Tactical Overshield" is not part of the already existing shield bar in-game. It will function independently from the shield bar and have its own bar to represent itself.

A good example of how the overshield may work is Master Chief's armor from the Halo series. When shot at, the shield takes damage and eventually breaks. After a short duration of not taking damage, it recharges and reverts to fully charged.

How will the "Tactical Overshield" benefit players in Fortnite Chapter 3?

If it works as expected, players can use the overshield to soak up some damage without having to worry about the main shield bar. This will allow for numerous tactical options in-game.

However, the main benefit of this feature is that it would allow players to save up their medical supplies. This could come in handy during a late-game or clutch situation.

Apex Legends @WisEm_rp Set up a moving shield dome with this useful tactic in Apex Legends. 🧐 Set up a moving shield dome with this useful tactic in Apex Legends. 🧐 https://t.co/NiMjZD73kh

Nevertheless, before jumping to a conclusion, it's left to be seen what the developers have envisioned for the item. Perhaps it will make Loopers "spartan-like" in-game or maybe even work somewhat like Gibraltar's shield dome. When it comes to Fortnite, the possibilities are truly endless.

When will the "Tactical Overshield" be implemented in Fortnite Chapter 3?

HYPEX @HYPEX Detailed info about the upcoming Tactical Sprint mechanic:



- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill

- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shake Detailed info about the upcoming Tactical Sprint mechanic:- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shake https://t.co/DpzkPISaR5

Although there's no deadline in place, based on speculation, this feature won't be arriving anytime soon. Given that the slide mechanics were just added to the game and "Tactical Sprint" is yet to be implemented, "Tactical Overshield" could take a while.

If one were to guess the launch date for this feature, it would be sometime during the second half of this year. It's likely that Epic Games will drop one feature at a time, to provide some spacing for Loopers to adjust to them.

