Fortnite is 'stealing' yet another Call of Duty: Warzone feature for Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite players often complain about slow movement, and the game might have just resolved this by adding the Tactical Sprint feature. However, this is not a unique feature as many other battle royales like Call of Duty Warzone already have it.

Of course, having a feature similar to Call of Duty Warzone doesn't necessarily mean that Fortnite 'stole' it. Nevertheless, fans never miss such opportunities to call out the developers.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming Tactical Sprint feature in Fortnite and the disputes surrounding it.

Epic Games to add more movement mechanics to Fortnite

Interestingly, Epic Games has focused a lot on movement mechanics in Fortnite lately. With Chapter 3 Season 1, players were introduced to sliding as well as the unique movements with Spider-Man's mythic web shooters. Even though the latter will leave the game in the next season, the former is a permanent feature.

From the looks of it, loopers aren't satisfied with just sliding. They want the developers to come up with more mechanics that grant mobility, and Tactical Sprint is undoubtedly the ideal solution.

As explained by Call of Duty, Tactical Sprint is a faster version of the standard sprint in which the character uses all their energy to move forward. Except cars, this is the fastest way to travel in Warzone.

Prominent leaker HYPEX recently revealed that Tactical Sprint in Fortnite will:

Increase a character's running speed, and will gradually increase more while going downhill

Shake the camera when a character's speed increases while going downhill.

As of now, there's no information on how firing a weapon will be like while Tactical Sprinting. In Warzone, players aren't able to ADS while Tactical Sprinting, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Epic Games also follows this route.

Is Fortnite 'stealing' features from other games?

When Fortnite decided to add Tornadoes and Lightning to Chapter 3 Season 1, ardents fans of Battlefield 2042 were quick to accuse the game of stealing.

However, such accusations are more or less overstatements. Epic Games' battle royale game has been at the top of the genre for four years now, primarily due to its unique meta that relies heavily on building and editing structures.

Taking inspiration from other titles isn't 'stealing', especially after Fortnite has gained millions of users over the years for its originality.

Crimson @vortexcrimsonn @HYPEX Ok ok ok. The sliding was just a general BR mechanic and I think every BR game could use sliding. But making a faster sprint specifically called Tactical Sprint is completely taken from COD. We let the copying slide between reboot vans and Apex, cuz Apex ain’t all that, but COD?! @HYPEX Ok ok ok. The sliding was just a general BR mechanic and I think every BR game could use sliding. But making a faster sprint specifically called Tactical Sprint is completely taken from COD. We let the copying slide between reboot vans and Apex, cuz Apex ain’t all that, but COD?!

It is worth noting that the Battle Pass, which is now a prominent mechanic in any online multiplayer game, was mainly popularized by Dota 2 and Fortnite. Other games like Call of Duty simply jumped on the bandwagon way later.

All in all, it is great to see how Epic Games is eager to improve its battle royale title even after years of success. The Tactical Sprint will be a useful feature alongside Sliding, and loopers should be ready for fast-paced matches now.

