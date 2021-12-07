Fortnite accused of copying Battlefield 2042's 'Tornado mechanics'

The developers have pulled out all the bells and whistles for Fortnite Chapter 3. New UI/UX, brand new weapons, a breathtaking map, and a new dynamic weather system that is set to feature intense lightning storms and tornadoes.

However, even before the new dynamic weather system can go live, Fortnite developers are being accused of copying the feature from Battlefield 2042. While there are similarities on the surface, the two mechanics are completely different in nature.

Juan Collado 🇩🇴 @jdcollado I've been laughing at this for 10 straight minutes. Pretty good troll. I think?



If not, then there is nothing new under the sun with this attitude. I mean its not like there's been anything to do with weather before in fortnite I've been laughing at this for 10 straight minutes. Pretty good troll. I think?If not, then there is nothing new under the sun with this attitude. I mean its not like there's been anything to do with weather before in fortnite https://t.co/4J9z45uSJl

Fortnite Chapter 3 versus Battlefield 2042: The Tornado crisis

According to a Reddit post, the new Tornado mechanic in Fortnite has been copied from Battlefield 2042. While it's unclear if the post was satirical in nature or serious, users turned it into a debate regardless.

Many began comparing how Battlefield 2042 copied tornadoes from Just Cause, and how the latter copied it from SimCity.

Even though the post has turned into 'comedy gold,' few users legitimately believe that Fortnite did indeed copy the tornado mechanics. But that's not the complete truth as something similar to tornadoes have been in the game since the "OG" season.

Developing such complex mechanics doesn't happen overnight. It takes months of testing to perfect and implement in-game. Furthermore, given that the developers are yet to activate it in Fortnite, this is all the more proof that this feature was developed regardless of EA's title.

Foxy02016 @RealFoxy02016 @jdcollado It's even funnier because Fortnite had a tornado in the original season 6, and in Save the Word (technically dust storm but look at it) @jdcollado It's even funnier because Fortnite had a tornado in the original season 6, and in Save the Word (technically dust storm but look at it) https://t.co/KGqjLIyl2u

When will the dynamic weather system be activated in Fortnite Chapter 3?

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, tornadoes will go live either before or during week 6. Based on the rough calculation, this would be sometime around the second week of January 2020.

Sadly, there is still no information available regarding thunderstorms. Given that tornadoes will be activated first, it could be a while before they appear in-game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Tornadoes and Flare Guns will both be added to the game in Week 6 or shortly before Week 6 Challenges go live! Tornadoes and Flare Guns will both be added to the game in Week 6 or shortly before Week 6 Challenges go live! https://t.co/cwucxU53Mp

Will these environmental occurrences damage players in-game?

Only players caught outside the safe zone are damaged by the storm. However, once this new dynamic weather system comes into play, those within the safe zone will also become prone to damage.

If it works as intended, damage caused to affected players will be high. The tornadoes could destroy the environment, while the lightning could set wooden structures and players ablaze. However, as of now, this is all based on speculation.

The system could work much differently than currently imagined. Given that Epic Games loves surprising players, anything can happen in-game. Hopefully, leakers will have more information about this new system soon.

