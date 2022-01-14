×
Fortnite glitch allows players to heal infinitely with the Med Mist in Chapter 3

The Med Mist in Fortnite is the newest bugged item and players can use it to gain infinite health in Battle Royale matches (Image via Epic Games)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 09:53 PM IST
News

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a wild ride up until now and players have been treated to multiple new features, including the recently added weather changes. However, glitches have certainly become a talking point this season as players are discovering new and varied glitches across the game. Be it an XP glitch map that provides unlimited XP to players, or general glitches in the game, Epic Games is having a rather busy season repairing these bugs.

Since Epic still haven't fix the Visual gallery bug in reply mode. [5 Months] Straight."Cough COUGH"Here's in-game pictures of the map.LEV: [GunGame] 1-16.Code:0036-3357-9820#Fortnite #FortniteCreative #FortniteArt https://t.co/2X0BzEXphk

A new glitch has been spotted in the Battle Royale mode, which definitely has the potential to be game-breaking. This new glitch can provide infinite health to any player, which is obviously incredibly unfair to other players with the functionality of this glitch quite rewarding in the final zones of a Battle Royale match.

For the people that didn't know, you can use Med Mist in Fortnite to heal both yourself and teammates.

Of all the bugs in multiplayer games, infinite health glitches are definitely the worst kind. Previously, Warzone players were frustrated when the infinite stim glitch was being abused by players in Verdansk.

Med Mist glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 provides infinite health

Fortnite players have found out that Med Mist consumables can be glitched and then used indefinitely within a match. Med Mist is a healing spray that can heal up to 5 ticks in a single spray for a total of 150 Health. However, it can be used to heal a single player or an entire team. If sprayed unknowingly, it can even heal an enemy player.

Weird Med Mist bug/ glitch while healing in storm. I couldn't drop or swap the item after finishing it. #PS5Share, #Fortnite https://t.co/zm3PUfrf1S

The glitch occurs when players use the spray once and as soon as the animation for opening the cap of the consumable is seen, they need to eject the item from their inventory. The spray will then heal the player and will be at full capacity when picked up from the ground again. Obviously, this can be done repeatedly to ensure the capacity of the item never goes down.

This is quite a potent glitch and since the Med Mist can be used on an entire team, players can simply stay inside the storm and repeatedly heal themselves until they win the game.

As usual, Epic Games is expected to swiftly take action against this bug and make sure players cannot abuse it in Chapter 3.

Disclaimer: Do not attempt to exploit bugs or glitches in Fortnite as Epic Games might issue bans to players abusing them.

Edited by Atul S
