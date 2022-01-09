Fortnite unlimited XP glitch grants 1 million XP in under 1.5 minutes (& then some)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is midway through, and Fortnite players are trying their best to stack up rank XP and reach level 100 and beyond. Players need 500 Battle Stars to unlock the initial 100 tiers of the Season 1 Battle Pass. The grind is hard, and farming XP can get tedious in Battle Royale mode.

Black Fe4rr @BFe4rr Best xp glitch right now in fortnite Best xp glitch right now in fortnite https://t.co/HUrmOmbvXH

There are multiple XP glitch maps available on the Creative mode. Players can try out these glitches to easily farm tons of XP in Fortnite Chapter 3. Beyond level 100, the progress gets a lot slower as the XP required to level up is massive and takes a humongous effort from the players.

These XP glitches come in handy, and Fortnite players might rejoice to learn about a new map granting over a million XP in just over a minute.

Follow the simple steps below to earn more than one million XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Creative mode.

A step by step guide on how to earn a million XP and more on the Fortnite XP Free Cousin map

Follow the steps given below to earn more than a million XP on Fortnite Creative mode in Chapter 3:

1) Enter the Creative Hub and find the 'XP Free Cousin (1M XP)' located on the right. Load the map on the left first and then move on to the 'XP Free Cousin (1M XP).'

Players can also simply enter the island code: 4136-6206-6701 to enter directly.

2) Once inside the map, head directly to the rift at the end of the spawn room. Do not press 'Start Game' during the entire process. The rift can be located by the 'Free XP' text hanging above it.

3) The rift will take players between two orange walls, and players simply need to walk into the front-facing wall to activate the glitch.

4) Watch as insane amounts of XP are granted every second. Players will start receiving over 25,000 XP every second. This will continue for over a minute, and players will have collected over a million XP.

YouTuber GKI has also provided a few map codes where the same glitch works, and players can get unlimited XP. Below are the map codes for more unlimited XP:

1) 9387-1654-4858

2) 1248-2909-6151

Players can watch the aforementioned video for a better guide to perform the XP glitch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, players are advised not to abuse these methods.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar