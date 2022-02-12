Paradigm in Fortnite will be a key character in defeating the IO

The Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline is taking an interesting turn with every update as the IO Bases have started surfacing on the flipped island. The Foundation is on a mission to reunite the lost members of the Seven so they can prepare for the incoming war with the Imagined Order.

However, the recon missions being carried out by The Scientist are failing as the rockets are returning to base without gathering any intel. But audio logs across the island tell a whole other story.

Turns out, all The Seven need on their side to defeat the IO is its long-lost member, The Paradigm, who has gone by the name Singularity ever since her fallout with the faction.

Paradigm's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 3 could lead The Seven to defeat the IO

oddboi23 from fortnite 👽🛸 @oddboi23 @D3MiGoDsLaY3R



There's 4 right now and there's 3 more coming soon @NinjaLavaBoy there are logs hidden around the island from The Scientist, in which he keeps asking The Paradigm to come back after she was (I presume) exiled from The SevenThere's 4 right now and there's 3 more coming soon @D3MiGoDsLaY3R @NinjaLavaBoy there are logs hidden around the island from The Scientist, in which he keeps asking The Paradigm to come back after she was (I presume) exiled from The SevenThere's 4 right now and there's 3 more coming soon

On Chapter 3 Season 1 island, loopers can find hidden audio logs across the island in which The Scientist is sending out a transmission in space. He and the Foundation are in the process of reuniting other members of The Seven which could lead to them having the force to defeat the IO and free Fortnite's loop.

However, most of the audio logs refer to and are redirected to The Seven's public enemy #1, Paradigm. Her betrayal to The Seven when she wanted to break the Zero Point in Season 9 was game breaking.

In Chapter 3, when The Seven is on the brink of a war with the IO, The Scientist, according to his latest audio log, desperately wants Paradigm to come back. Moreover, he promised to back her up to be a part of their faction again. Now, given the history of the loop, she was key in defeating the Polar Peak monster as her Mecha saved the day and the island.

Timeless Order @timelessorder



One of Mecha's lines was "We are Singularity!", told through...



Donald Mustard's Twitter. Singularity is Paradigm. And she piloted the Mecha Team Leader.One of Mecha's lines was "We are Singularity!", told through...Donald Mustard's Twitter. Singularity is Paradigm. And she piloted the Mecha Team Leader.One of Mecha's lines was "We are Singularity!", told through... Donald Mustard's Twitter. 😄

Her knowledge, power and intelligence could help her long lost group win over the evil forces of the Imagined Order and save all of reality. However, speculation is running across the player community that Paradigm is the Singularity, after she was no longer a part of The Seven, which is still a mystery, till date.

Paradigm's Storyline in Fortnite

The Paradigm is the only outfit from The Seven set that was part of an Item Shop purchase. The other two outfits were The Scientist and The Visitor were part of their respective Seasons Battle Passes.

She has a certain mission and an objective via which she visited the Fortnite world in Chapter 1 Season 9. The Paradigm's goal is also to either contain or destroy the Island's energy source, the Zero Point

The Scientist has stated before that people and members of the faction don't trust her and hence abandoned her. This was possibly because she lived a double life as the guardian of The Vault, and pulling The Zero Point, destabilizing it in the process.

In Fortnite Season 9, Paradigm created Mecha to defeat the Polar Peak Monster and speculation is she was the one controlling it. In the current chapter with ongoing leaks around the return of the Polar Peak monster, the community is speculating about her and her Mecha's return as well.

Due to the similarity in their appearances, it is often speculated that The Paradigm and The Singularity are the same person. She has a similar armor design to Singularity's "Upgraded" armor.

Donald Mustard said that she will have a big impact on the Fortnite storyline, and goes by many names other than Paradigm. Hence it's safe to say that in the Chapter 3 storyline, where a war is waging between the IO and The Seven, Paradigm could be the key in deciding which side wins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul