Fortnite The Foundation Challenges: Full list of all quests and how to complete them

Fortnite players have been waiting for The Foundation skin to be released since the first day of Chapter 3. And after nearly nine weeks, the wait is finally over. The Foundation's page on the battle pass is now open as of 9.00 am EST. Much like previous bonus or secret skins, The Foundation skin requires the completion of challenges to unlock it rather than battle stars.

There are a total of 12 quests for Fortnite players to complete. Here's the full list of challenges and how to complete them.

Full list of The Foundation challenges released in Fortnite

The weekly challenges for Week 9 as well as The Foundation's challenges have now gone live, meaning it's going to be a busy week for Fortnite players.

Here are all the challenges players need to complete in order to unlock the cosmetics:

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and the Sanctuary.

Use shield potions in a single match (4).

Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching.

Deal melee damage to opponents (100).

Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Canyon (3).

Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with them.

Complete all Page One challenges.

Assist in eliminating Gunnar.

Deal headshot damage with common or uncommon weapons (500).

Deal damage to opponents from above with SMGs or Shotguns (1000).

Land at a Seven Outpost and finish top 10.

Complete all quests.

Many of these are self explanatory, but here are a few tips on how to complete the more challenging ones. Fortunately, Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and the Sanctuary don't have to be visited in one match and there are several places to find an Outpost:

The northeastern corner of the map

Southeast of Chonker's Speedway

West of Greasy Grove

West of Covert Canyon

North of Logjam Lumberyard

East of Mighty Monument

West of Coney Crossroads

Furthermore, pickaxes are the only melee weapons available in Fortnite right now. Lightsabers may be making a return, but, as of now, they are unusable. At Covert Canyon, there are chests and ammo boxes at the top as well as through the wind turbine, giving players a couple of places to open them.

NPCs Agent Jones, Braniac, the Visitor, Galactico, Lt. John Llama, Cuddlepool, Shanta, and Ludwig can be hired and will travel along with players. IO boss Gunnar can only be found inside Covert Canyon.

Upon completion of all these challenges, players will have unlocked all available cosmetics for The Foundation.

