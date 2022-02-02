New Fortnite audio logs leak info on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and beyond

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 just got a brand new update in the form of v19.20 and it seems that the developers are already planning for the future. While the current season has not been very thrilling in terms of lore and story, the new update might just change all of that. The IO and its troops have started to increase their presence on the island with the latest update even adding a brand new IO location that is sure to play a crucial role towards the end of the season.

Leakers have discovered new audio files between the Scientist and the Paradigm, revealing vital information about IO's plans and the possibility of reality travel in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The new Fortnite update has brought along a brand new POI called Covert Canyon, which will serve as the new headquarters for the IO and will also be a brand new location for players to explore. The presence of the IO and the arrival of its troops makes perfect sense as the Seven already have a base in the Sanctuary along with several Outposts across the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX ICYMI: Epic pretty much confirmed last night that we're getting the Covert Cavern POI, which is the IO's POI and will most likely have the IO Brute Boss who drops the Mythic SMG.. The POI is set to be here, inside the mountain! ICYMI: Epic pretty much confirmed last night that we're getting the Covert Cavern POI, which is the IO's POI and will most likely have the IO Brute Boss who drops the Mythic SMG.. The POI is set to be here, inside the mountain! https://t.co/bcTmN5BYTO

Now, newly emerged audio files between the Scientist and the Paradigm hint at IO's strategies for taking down the Seven. As per a recently leaked audio log, the Scientist informs Paradigm about various activities on the island and even says that they have "reports of seismological disturbances from the underside of the island." All of these new developments have led the Scientist to believe that the IO is responsible for it and that they are actively gathering forces.

While the audio log does not mention exactly what the IO's objectives are, the Scientist does mention that the the organization's activities might be a danger to all the realities and "might consume every world we know of." This means that the IO is here to stay and players will possibly get to see more of them in the coming seasons. Another possibility is that players may get to see or travel to different realities in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The IO will stop at nothing to regain control of the island and a potential battle between the Seven and the IO might just destroy the whole island in the process, thus tossing players to untravelled realities.

