×
Create
Notifications

Every new skin and cosmetic in the Fortnite update v19.20

Here are all the new skins coming with the update (Image via Epic Games)
Here are all the new skins coming with the update (Image via Epic Games)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Feature

Epic has finally pushed the Fortnite v19.20 update for Chapter 3 Season 1, bringing a ton of new content and map changes, gameplay changes, challenges and bug fixes.

As always, this update will bring new skins and other cosmetics on top of the already existing lot. Leakers have even found some files which hint at the arrival of a few new collab skins. However, players can expect some skins to be added at a later point in the game via hotfixes.

Here are all the new skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite update v19.20.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.20 update

Update 19.20's downtime is now behind us, and thanks to leakers we have an idea of all the new things that have arrived with the Fortnite update v19.20. Here is a list of all the leaked skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.20:

Skins

  • Queen of Hearts
  • The Foundation

Backblings

  • Beast Llama
  • Hearts Abound
  • Foundation's Mantle

Pickaxes

  • Mace of Hearts
  • Thorns of Passion
  • Foundation's Plasma Strike

Gliders

  • The Rocket Wing

Emotes

  • Tactical Visor Toggle
  • Field Goal
  • Game Ball
  • Give it up
  • Grim Devotion
  • Gummed Up
  • Love Reigns
  • Play on

Wraps

  • Foundational
  • Hearty
  • Spaced
  • Regal Heart
  • Sneaky Sole

Masks

  • All seeing cat
  • Autumn Stag
  • Elder Wolf
  • Hidden Scales
  • Frosty Scavenger
  • Golden Scavenger
  • Hypno Scales
  • Cuddle Wolf
  • Skelle Stag
  • Reanimated Cat
  • Primal Stag
  • Primal Wolf
  • Glowing Scales
  • Midnight Scavenger
  • Spring Owl
  • Dream Hopper
  • Friendly Klombo
  • Tropical Chirper
  • Fire Hunter
  • Frosty Chirper
  • Hungry Klombo

Spray

  • Doomed Affair
  • FNCS Fit
  • The Blitz
  • The Greatest

Music

  • Chapter 3 Island Theme

Loading Screen

  • Glumblast
  • Masked Menagerie
  • Tilted Titans

The new update packs in several new and unique cosmetics. But that's not all. A new IO Brute has been added to the game, and prominent leaker HYPEX has shared his stats which can be seen below.

The IO Brute is OP!!- 650 HP- 650 Shield- Has a Charge Dash attack with 10 seconds cooldown- Has a Mythic SMG- Throws Grenades

The IO have even gotten their own base in the form of Covert Cavern hosting the IO Brute Boss. He will be carrying the Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG, which players can get by defeating him.

IO Brute is now named "Gunnar" & the SMG is named "Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG"
Heavy Shotgun is Back!- Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks- Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3- Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s- Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s https://t.co/ZQk6l5O9Th

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Apart from this, the Heavy Shotgun has been brought back, and players can obtain it from chests, floor loot and supply drops.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी