Every new skin and cosmetic in the Fortnite update v19.20

Epic has finally pushed the Fortnite v19.20 update for Chapter 3 Season 1, bringing a ton of new content and map changes, gameplay changes, challenges and bug fixes.

As always, this update will bring new skins and other cosmetics on top of the already existing lot. Leakers have even found some files which hint at the arrival of a few new collab skins. However, players can expect some skins to be added at a later point in the game via hotfixes.

Here are all the new skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite update v19.20.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.20 update

Update 19.20's downtime is now behind us, and thanks to leakers we have an idea of all the new things that have arrived with the Fortnite update v19.20. Here is a list of all the leaked skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.20:

Skins

Queen of Hearts

The Foundation

Backblings

Beast Llama

Hearts Abound

Foundation's Mantle

Pickaxes

Mace of Hearts

Thorns of Passion

Foundation's Plasma Strike

Gliders

The Rocket Wing

Emotes

Tactical Visor Toggle

Field Goal

Game Ball

Give it up

Grim Devotion

Gummed Up

Love Reigns

Play on

Wraps

Foundational

Hearty

Spaced

Regal Heart

Sneaky Sole

Masks

All seeing cat

Autumn Stag

Elder Wolf

Hidden Scales

Frosty Scavenger

Golden Scavenger

Hypno Scales

Cuddle Wolf

Skelle Stag

Reanimated Cat

Primal Stag

Primal Wolf

Glowing Scales

Midnight Scavenger

Spring Owl

Dream Hopper

Friendly Klombo

Tropical Chirper

Fire Hunter

Frosty Chirper

Hungry Klombo

Spray

Doomed Affair

FNCS Fit

The Blitz

The Greatest

Music

Chapter 3 Island Theme

Loading Screen

Glumblast

Masked Menagerie

Tilted Titans

The new update packs in several new and unique cosmetics. But that's not all. A new IO Brute has been added to the game, and prominent leaker HYPEX has shared his stats which can be seen below.

HYPEX @HYPEX The IO Brute is OP!!



- 650 HP

- 650 Shield

- Has a Charge Dash attack with 10 seconds cooldown

- Has a Mythic SMG

- Has a Mythic SMG

- Throws Grenades

The IO have even gotten their own base in the form of Covert Cavern hosting the IO Brute Boss. He will be carrying the Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG, which players can get by defeating him.

HYPEX @HYPEX IO Brute is now named "Gunnar" & the SMG is named "Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG"

HYPEX @HYPEX Heavy Shotgun is Back!



- Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks

- Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3

- Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s

- Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s

Apart from this, the Heavy Shotgun has been brought back, and players can obtain it from chests, floor loot and supply drops.

