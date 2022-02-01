Every new skin and cosmetic in the Fortnite update v19.20

Epic has finally pushed the Fortnite v19.20 update for Chapter 3 Season 1, bringing a ton of new content and map changes, gameplay changes, challenges and bug fixes.
As always, this update will bring new skins and other cosmetics on top of the already existing lot. Leakers have even found some files which hint at the arrival of a few new collab skins. However, players can expect some skins to be added at a later point in the game via hotfixes.
Here are all the new skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite update v19.20.
All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.20 update
Update 19.20's downtime is now behind us, and thanks to leakers we have an idea of all the new things that have arrived with the Fortnite update v19.20. Here is a list of all the leaked skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.20:
Skins
- Queen of Hearts
- The Foundation
Backblings
- Beast Llama
- Hearts Abound
- Foundation's Mantle
Pickaxes
- Mace of Hearts
- Thorns of Passion
- Foundation's Plasma Strike
Gliders
- The Rocket Wing
Emotes
- Tactical Visor Toggle
- Field Goal
- Game Ball
- Give it up
- Grim Devotion
- Gummed Up
- Love Reigns
- Play on
Wraps
- Foundational
- Hearty
- Spaced
- Regal Heart
- Sneaky Sole
Masks
- All seeing cat
- Autumn Stag
- Elder Wolf
- Hidden Scales
- Frosty Scavenger
- Golden Scavenger
- Hypno Scales
- Cuddle Wolf
- Skelle Stag
- Reanimated Cat
- Primal Stag
- Primal Wolf
- Glowing Scales
- Midnight Scavenger
- Spring Owl
- Dream Hopper
- Friendly Klombo
- Tropical Chirper
- Fire Hunter
- Frosty Chirper
- Hungry Klombo
Spray
- Doomed Affair
- FNCS Fit
- The Blitz
- The Greatest
Music
- Chapter 3 Island Theme
Loading Screen
- Glumblast
- Masked Menagerie
- Tilted Titans
The new update packs in several new and unique cosmetics. But that's not all. A new IO Brute has been added to the game, and prominent leaker HYPEX has shared his stats which can be seen below.
The IO have even gotten their own base in the form of Covert Cavern hosting the IO Brute Boss. He will be carrying the Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG, which players can get by defeating him.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Apart from this, the Heavy Shotgun has been brought back, and players can obtain it from chests, floor loot and supply drops.