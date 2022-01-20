Can you kill Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3's newest entrant, Klombo, has won everyone's hearts ever since the 19.10 update went live. Earlier teased as Butter Cake, these cute yet powerful dinosaur-like creatures can be found roaming around the island and one can even feed them Klomberries in exchange for rewards. You can even try and ride Klombos but be very cautious, as it can throw you off instantly if you move.

While these look very adorable, many players have started wondering whether one can kill Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 or not.

Can Klombos be killed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

No one knows the Klombos origin story or how they arrived on the island, but these dinosaur-like creatures are scattered all around and will offer players free loot if they treat them with the new Klomberry consumables found in the wild.

However, Klombos can turn aggressive and attack players, which can turn into a fatal affair. The question of whether Klombos can be killed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 or not has been on every player's mind and many have even tried to bring the creature down, however, nearly no one has been successful.

As per the Fortnite Wiki page, Klombo has a total of 2,000 health, meaning that they can be killed. However, with such massive health numbers, it will be a huge task to kill these giants and players will need to come up with some unique ways. What adds to the difficulty is Klombo's hitpoint stats.

No matter what weapon you use, you can only do a maximum of 1 damage per shot. Even shooting a lethal grenade at Klombo head-on will only foist just 1 damage to it. Killing one such creature alone will surely be a monumental task. However, players can team up and try to distract the creature while others shoot at it repeatedly.

Since no one has killed the animal before, it's hard to say what happens after Klombo dies. Will the players be rewarded with cool loot or will all this effort go down the drain? These are just some questions surrounding the animal. With Klombos becoming a member of the island, we will definitely get to learn more about the beast.

