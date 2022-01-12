From Butter Cake to No Build Mode: 4 things coming to Fortnite in January 2022

January 2022 is going to be big for Fortnite as Epic Games has planned a huge update for Chapter 3 Season 1, adding a ton of new and exciting features.

The new mid-season update promises new mechanics and lore additions. Thanks to a string of leaks and data mined reveals, here are four things that are expected to come to the game in January 2022.

4 New Features coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 in January 2022 that you should know about

1) Butter Cake

Dinosaurs are finally coming to the game and the first among them is Butter Cake, an adorable dino. As per HYPEX, Butter Cake will be arriving in the game with the same update as the Titled Towers POI. This means that Butter Cake is expected to arrive on January 18. The dinosaur was initially shown off in a Boba Fet teaser and players are definitely excited to see the beast.

2) No Build Mode

One of the most talked about features coming to Chapter 3 Season 1 is the No Build mode. Epic Games will be adding a brand new limited-time mode that will remove the building mechanics, letting players experience a more traditional battle royale experience in Fortnite. The building feature has grown to become a core element for most players while attacking or defending. In No Build Mode, players will have to approach their entire game differently and plan their actions carefully.

RudyRockDD4 @RudyRockDD4 #FortniteLeaks No build mode for fortnite might revive it No build mode for fortnite might revive it 😅#FortniteLeaks https://t.co/I64VJn82SE

3) IO Troops and their Cave POI

IO and quite possibly Dr. Slone will soon be making their return to Chapter 3 Season 1. As per leaks, the IO troops will start to appear on the island after the 19.10 update and we will also be getting a brand new POI dubbed the "Cave."

HYPEX @HYPEX The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yEgkLA5bEr

While details about its name and what the POI will look like are very scarce, many leakers have speculated that this might be the new Grotto 2.0 location.

4) Tilted Towers

Last but not least, Tilted Towers will be making a return to the game on its fourth birthday, which is on January 18. This veteran POI will appear in the game when Stage 6 of ice melting starts.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGESLooks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGES 🔥Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 👀 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. https://t.co/oF2N8oKw5Y

The whole POI has been covered under a thick sheet of snow since the start of the season and players will finally get to drop on Tilted Towers soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi