Fortnite leak shows what Tilted Tower will look like after Ice has melted

The snow has started to melt on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 island, and we will soon be getting our beloved Tilted Towers back. With the holiday event now behind us, it seems the developers are ready to shower us with some outlandish lore content to drive the story forward and pave the way for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The current season is almost two months old now, and with the ice melting fast, we will ultimately get to see what's underneath. While it will take some time before the snow over Tilted Towers melts, new leaks give us an early sneak of our dear old POI.

New leaks reveal what Tilted Tower will look like in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games has planned a prominent update dubbed Fortnite 19.10 for Chapter 3 Season 1, which will finally bring back Tilted Towers. Leaks suggest that the Fortnite 19.10 update will be pushed on January 18, also Tilted Tower's 4th birthday.

This OG Chapter 1 POI is hidden under a thick sheet of ice, and as per HYPEX, the 3rd stage of snow melting will start on January 10, and we will get Tilted Towers on stage 6.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yEgkLA5bEr

HYPEX @HYPEX



Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGESLooks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGES 🔥Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 👀 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. https://t.co/oF2N8oKw5Y

This stage 6 will begin on January 18, when we receive the Fortnite 19.10 update. Like the real world, the snow covering the Titled Towers region might not melt all at once. Instead, we might see bits and chunks of ice on buildings and streets.

New concept images of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 after the melting of the snow show structures and surrounding areas still under the influence of thin ice, indicating the arrival of Spring.

This will make the game feel more authentic and give us a new perspective of the location. The return of Tilted Towers is even a great way to lure in old players to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. What's more, the new Tilted is exactly at the same location as the old one.

Many rumors and speculations have hinted that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is nothing but the Chapter 1 map. Although the theory remains unconfirmed, it is gripping nonetheless.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar