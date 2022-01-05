Will Account merging ever return to Fortnite?

Fortnite is a major success, with Chapter 3 attracting new and old players alike. With the game being played on numerous platforms, Epic Games released an account merging feature in November 2018. This allowed players to sync their Fortnite accounts across platforms and transfer cosmetic items, V-Bucks, Save the World campaign access, and other items.

However, Epic stopped the account merge feature on May 6, 2019. The decision saddened many players, with many hoping the developers would, at some point, resume the feature. This raises the question of whether account merging will ever return to Fortnite.

Here's all we know about the Fortnite account merging feature and if it will return.

When will Account Merging return to Fortnite?

Epic removing the account merging feature shocked many players in the community as the feature helped PC, console, and mobile players transfer all their data seamlessly and quickly. While the account merging feature is a useful tool, Fortnite supports full cross-platform feature, which fills in for the account merging feature perfectly.

Note: Any "In Progress" Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they're submitted prior to May 6 The Account Merge feature will be coming to an end on May 6, 2019. Be sure to submit a merge request prior to that date for any eligible accounts.Note: Any "In Progress" Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they're submitted prior to May 6 epicgames.com/fortnite/news/… The Account Merge feature will be coming to an end on May 6, 2019. Be sure to submit a merge request prior to that date for any eligible accounts.Note: Any "In Progress" Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they're submitted prior to May 6 epicgames.com/fortnite/news/…

However, without the account merging feature, players will have to settle on one account as their primary and risk relegating their earned (and paid) content to a secondary account.

Some players on Reddit contacted Epic games about the return of account merging and, as per them, the developers told them to check the forums once in a while, indicating that there is a slight chance that the merging feature might return.

The developers have not talked much about the account merging feature ever since they took it down, so it's hard to say if the feature will be back. Chapter 3 has introduced many new features like the weather, sliding mechanics, etc. and players would love to see other old things back.

There is a mid-season update planned, and the developers might just have a surprise for the players. We have already seen the island getting flipped with many theories indicating that we are on the Chapter 1 map.

So it's not too far-fetched to hope that the account merging feature will make a return.

