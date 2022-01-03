New theory suggests Fortnite Chapter 3 and Chapter 1 map are the same

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been a topic of discussion for many and there are numerous theories about its ancestry to the Chapter 1 map. The Chapter 1 map was arguably the most enjoyable and beloved map, with many players wanting Epic Games to bring it back.

While the Chapter 1 map hasn't made a return, players have found multiple pieces of evidence that allegedly establish that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is the same as the Chapter 1 map. A player has come up with an entire theory about how the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is just a variant of the Chapter 1 map and even ties everything to the Fortnite lore.

New theory seems to confirm that Fortnite Chapter 3 and Chapter 1 map are the same

The flipping of the Fortnite island was a big story event and the new map has been wonderful so far. But the community seems convinced that the new map has old ties. In a video, a Fortnite player explains how Chapter 3 is the same as the Chapter 1 map and even gives players proof further explaining everything.

According to the player, the Chapter 3 map has brought back many old locations from the Chapter 1 map like Greasy Grove, Shifty Shafts, Tilted Towers (buried under the snow directly above Greasy Grove and Risky Reels), and more.

The new map even has locations like Greasy Grove and the desert biome. The content creator states that even the volcano is also at the exact same spot as it used to be in Chapter 1. But that's not the only connection.

According to the video, during the Chapter 1 black hole end event, the imploding black hole simply threw loopers to the flip side introducing them to the Chapter 2 map. As the players didn't have any knowledge about another side at that time they thought they were teleported to a whole another world.

When the black hole finally tossed players back out, everyone trapped in the loop proceeded to the Chapter 2 map while those who escaped the loop were on the island on the flip side (the Chapter 3 map).

Although unconfirmed, the theory does seem convincing and ties well into the current storyline. It will be interesting to see if more old locations start popping back, further strengthening the theory.

Edited by Danyal Arabi