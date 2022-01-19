Can you ride Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Cute-looking dinosaurs have arrived with the latest Fortnite 19.10 update, and many want to know if they can be ridden. The animals on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island are named Klombo, instead of Butter Cake, as were the initial rumors.

While these giant dinosaurs are cute and loveable, attacking one can be deadly. When Klombos get aggressive, they shoot lava from their blowhole, obliterating anything in their path.

You can find Klombos roaming around the island at various locations. This guide will answer whether players can ride Klombos.

Can Klombos be ridden in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The developers have made no official comments about the ridability of these new creatures. As of right now, Klombos are not "officially" rideable animals in Fortnite Chapter 3, but there are a few ways through which players can ride these cute creatures.

Once you come across a Klombo, feed it Klomberries to get its attention and affection. Then, after sensing the right moment, get on top of Klombo and you will be able to take a ride around.

After you have made your way onto the animal's back, be as static as you can, because Klombo will sense you on top of him and shake you off its back. Klombos cannot be tamed, so you need to find a way to either distract the creature or jump on its back unnoticed.

An easy way to get on top of the animal is by using the latest Spiderman Mythic web-shooters and swinging on top of the creature when it is distracted.

It has been only a day since Klombos appeared in Fortnite Chapter 3, and they are already adored by the community. Players love these new creatures for their delightful looks and expressions.

It will be interesting to get to know more about Klombos and their role in the storyline. Currently, players can only undertake several challenges related to the creature and earn XP.

