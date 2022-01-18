Everything new in Fortnite update v19.10: Tilted Towers, Grotto 2.0, Butter Cake and more

The much-awaited Fortnite 19.10 update is finally here, and it is packed with fresh new content. With spring arriving on the island, the update kicks off stage 6 of snow melting, revealing the old yet new Tilted Towers underneath.

As previous leaks have suggested, this mid-season update also brings Klombo, a cute-looking rideable animal as well as new NPCs, and cosmetics.

Here's everything new coming with the Fortnite 19.10 update in Chapter 3 Season 1.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.10 update

The downtime has ended, and leakers are treating us with all the new goodies the update is bringing. Here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.10:

Skins

Myna

Stash'D

Backblings

Aviary

Pickaxes

Bleak Beak

Fit Stick

Gliders

Caged Swiftwing

Emotes

Hey Stan

Repaz's Mark

Spray-On Iollek

Soundwave Series - Ava Nakamura

Summer Spllash

Wraps

8-Kit

Lleague Champ

Emperor's Touch

Music

Lobby Classic

Cloudy Day

Loading Screen

Zoological Peacemaker

There are some new item shop bundles coming to Chapter 3 Season 1 as well. Epic is releasing two bundles centered around the Netflix series Arcane, while the other two bundles, each costing 1500 V-Bucks, will have new Myna skins and other accessions.

Apart from cosmetics, Tilted Towers has also appeared in Chapter 3 Season 1. The POI is at the same spot as it used to be, but being underneath the snow for this long has changed the POI a bit. The roads, as well as the pavements, are still covered in thick snow.

UPCOMING CATTUS CAVE POI! (Probably Covert Canyon)

Leakers have also discovered a lot of things related to unnamed POIs. Some in-game files related to an upcoming Cattus Cave POI, which as per HYPEX, might probably be named Covert Canyon. However, Epic has removed the location from this week's challenges, meaning we might see the POI at some later date.

Covert Canyon (IO Boss POI) has been delayed, It was removed today from this week's challenges.....

New Un-named POIs:



Cattus

DesertMansion

DirtTrack

FishyIsland

PirateRowBoat

RangerTower

RustyCarBeach

TempleStairs

TinyTimberTent



Via @GMatrixGames

Cute little dinosaurs called Klombo have also made their way onto the island and players will get a set of challenges relating to feeding the Klombos with Klomberries. This brings us to all the new consumables that come with the new update. The developers have added three new consumable items to Chapter 3 and they are Klomberries, Pizza Party and Pizza Slice.

The list doesn't end here. The new v19.10 update also adds several weapon changes, challenges, and Fortnite Creative updates.

