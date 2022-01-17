Fortnite leak may disappoint fans who wished for Tilted Towers return in Chapter 3

With the ice melting fast on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island, we have now entered stage 5 out of the total 9 stages the developers have apparently planned in the game. When the new season began, a major chunk of the map was covered under a thick layer of ice. Now, with the snow starting to melt, players will be getting to see what has been hiding underneath this whole time. Luckily for players, leakers and data miners have already dug up some interesting information about what's coming.

Previous leaks have hinted that the iconic POI Tilted Towers will be making a return when stage 6 starts on January 18 once the Fortnite 19.10 update goes live. However, new information seems to indicate that players might have to wait a bit longer than expected.

New Fortnite Leak suggests that the return of Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 might get delayed

Tilted Towers is among the OG Fortnite POIs and has been loved and adored by the community ever since it was first added to the game. The news of its return to Chapter 3 has excited many fans and players, with many desperately waiting to get the POI back in the game. However, new leaks point to the fact that the return of Tilted Towers may be delayed. Originally, leaks had revealed that Epic would bring back Tilted Towers with the Fortnite 19.10 update scheduled to go live on January 18. The famous POI would be celebrating its fourth birthday tomorrow and it would definitely be a fantastic day to commemorate the experience.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yEgkLA5bEr

HYPEX @HYPEX Snow stage 5 is live and stage 6 is set to go live on the 19th which is very concerning.. Snow stage 5 is live and stage 6 is set to go live on the 19th which is very concerning.. https://t.co/ov2s9N0APE

But as per a new tweet from HYPEX, "Epic never enables a POI mid-week." This basically means that with the 19.10 update going live tomorrow and stage 6 planned to go live on January 19, players might have to wait a whole week before they get to witness the famed Tilted Towers once again. According to him, the developers usually never add new or old POIs in the middle of the week and might leave the ice covering Tilted Towers as it is till the end of the week.

HYPEX @HYPEX concerning because Epic never enables a POI mid-week & Tilted's birthday is on the 18th.. so they're most likely planning to leave the ice blocks there for another week. I could be wrong tho! concerning because Epic never enables a POI mid-week & Tilted's birthday is on the 18th.. so they're most likely planning to leave the ice blocks there for another week. I could be wrong tho!

However, this is just a presumption from HYPEX and the leaker says that there is a possibility that they're wrong. Whatever the case might be, it's still interesting to get an old and familiar POI back and with the new update just around the corner, players will get to see a ton of cool additions to the game.

