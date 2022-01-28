How to get The Rock variant of The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the biggest surprises for many was during the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale event when the Foundation took off his helmet to reveal his true identity. Portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself, the Foundation has been an excellent fit for the new chapter. Epic has even added the Foundation skin, which will be available as a tier reward in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

The current season is halfway through and the Foundation is still nowhere to be found. So when is the Foundation coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and how will players be able to get the skin?

How to unlock The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Foundation is an important storyline character and up until this season, players have not seen or heard much of him. Seeing the rising threat from the IO, the leader of the Seven decided to step in and save the day by flipping the island. The new flipped island has seen a major influence of the Seven as well as the Foundation.

With the current season reaching its final stages, leakers have revealed that the Foundation will be coming to the game pretty soon. As per prominent leaker ShiinaBR, the developers will be dropping the Foundation skin on February 3, 2022.

Along with the skin, Epic will also be adding Haven masks to the game.

In 9 days we can finally get the "The Foundation" skin and the Haven masks!!

The Foundation is currently locked, meaning players can't get the skin now. Being a special skin, the developers have taken a different approach to its release schedule than making it available in the Battle Pass.

In order to unlock the skin, players might need to perform various challenges and grind their way to the skin. However, with the release date just around the corner, players can expect more information or leaks about the skin.

Usually, Fortnite special skins can’t be bought via V-Bucks, and players are typically required to perform certain quests to get these skins.

Since these skins are rare, the challenges associated with unlocking these skins can sometimes be a little too tricky, and it might take a while for players to unlock the skin. The Foundation is the most renowned and popular skin in the game, and every player will definitely want to add this skin to their collection.

