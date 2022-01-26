Fortnite 'Building Spray' concept makes the game's most useless item useful again

Fortnite offers a wide range of in-game cosmetics, with each letting players express themselves in their own unique way. From comic skins to modern-looking gliders, the developers have left no stone unturned in providing players with variety. While some cosmetics like emotes and backblings serve multiple functions, a few other items like sprays have not found much utility in the game.

Although present in the game for a long time, sprays do not provide any in-game benefits as such. However, an innovative player has come up with an interesting concept that could make sprays useful and fun.

A new Fortnite 'Building spray' concept might be the best thing that ever happened to Sprays

Fortnite sprays were first introduced with Battle Pass Season 4 and can be used on any surface except vehicles. While these sprays are certainly unique and come with great designs, they are not so useful in the game. However, a player has found a way to add functionality to sprays that can make them useable again. A Reddit user by the name of Brajker shared a concept post on Reddit aptly titled "Buildings Sprays, making sprays a bit less useless," in which they present a new method to use sprays.

As per the concept, players will be able to assign sprays to every material type and when they build something in the game, the assigned spray will automatically appear on the build. These will be selectable in the locker and players will be allowed to apply sprays on any in-game material. This concept seems to be a great addition to the game and even makes sprays practical. Epic Games could certainly use this concept and make subtle tweaks to it in order to make it more suitable and fitting.

Sprays have been around for a long time and were very popular among the community in its early days. However, Epic has not been able to enhance or add any functionality to the item, making it ineffective and irrelevant in recent days. The Building spray Fortnite concept seems to be a great idea and might just bring back the old glory of sprays.

