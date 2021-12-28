Fortnite Chapter 3 'Spray Meta' tricks will give players an advantage in every fight

Shotguns are no longer relevant as the "Spray Meta" in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 remains dominant. The Stinger SMG and MK-Seven AR are way too powerful and can help players win most fights. However, there is a simple trick that would seal the win for them.

One of the worst things about the Spray Meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is how broken it is. Both MK-Seven and Stinger have insanely high rates of fire and damage. Not only does this help players kill enemies faster, but it can also shred through structures within seconds.

Fortunately, this also makes for a neat little trick in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. A well-timed and carefully-aimed spray can help players win all their gunfights even if they are in a build battle with the enemy.

How to take advantage of the Spray Meta in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The logic behind the Spray Meta is extremely simple — start firing as soon as you spot an enemy and don't stop until they're dead. Given that spray weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are broken, players can easily outplay their enemies using the Stinger or the MK-Seven.

Although these weapons always come handy, they shine when used in build battles. Unlike Snipers, Shotguns, or any other weapon in the game, these weapons have the ability to practically shoot through walls.

The rates of fire of the Stinger and MK-Seven in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are extremely high. This allows players to get in a few shots after breaking down structures before putting up new ones. These shots are enough to inflict some serious damage and provide players with an advantage in every fight.

Tricks to defend against the Spray Meta in Fortnite

Defending against the Stinger SMG and MK-Seven AR is extremely difficult unless done right. Players always want to shoot first if they want to win their gunfights. Previously, even if players whiffed a couple of shots, one or two Pump Shotguns hits were enough to eliminate their enemies.

zevault @zevault2 @fortnite the stinger smg is broken it takes no skill how has there been 2 updates and you haven’t nerfed it once @fortnite the stinger smg is broken it takes no skill how has there been 2 updates and you haven’t nerfed it once https://t.co/cMfw3YjdKy

Just in case players aren't in a position to shoot first, they should build multiple layers of walls. Ramps, walls, and pyramids should protect them in case an opponent decides to spray their builds. These layers will ensure that they have enough time to reposition or go on the offensive.

Can Shotguns counter the Spray Meta in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Shotguns in Fortnite are usually some of the strongest weapons. However, after a series of heavy nerfs, these close-range weapons have become slow, clunky, and weak. Therefore, neither the Striker Pump shotgun nor the Auto Shotgun is good counters to the Spray Meta.

Unless the MK-Seven and Stinger SMG receive heavy nerfs or the Shotguns are buffed, the Spray Meta in Fortnite has no match. The only way players can win these fights are to use armored walls or use the Spray Meta weapons themselves.

