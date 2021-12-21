4 Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons that you're using wrong (& 2 that you should avoid)

Epic Games has added a variety of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Ranging from ARs to SMGs, players have many options to choose from. However, some weapons are clearly far better than others, and others are good enough if players know how to use them properly.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 currently has a range of weapons to offer. This includes the MK-Seven and Ranger ARs, Stinger SMG, Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, Striker Pump, Auto Shotguns, and Sidearm Pistol. Unfortunately, some of these weapons are absolutely broken, and some are truly bad.

How to use the weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Anyone who has played the game knows that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 heavily favors the spray meta. However, if used correctly, the other weapons can be useful too.

6) Auto Shotgun (Avoid)

Even after being a full-auto shotgun, this weapon is nowhere close to its predecessors. Loopers are still missing the Tactical Shotgun, even after the arrival of the Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The season simply doesn't favor shotguns in the meta, and this weapon doesn't pack a punch at all.

5) Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Unlike the regular Bolt-Action Sniper, the Hunter is for players who might not have a perfect aim. Instead of the only one shot, the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle has three shots in a magazine. It also has a double headshot multiplier, so players should always aim for the head. Even if they miss the first shot, they can always take another and then another.

4) Striker Pump Shotgun (Avoid)

Even with the ability to double pump, the Striker Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is still useless. Once again, the shotgun bows down to spray weapons. The Striker might be the better of the two shotguns but lacks a use case going up against the SMGs in the season. Instead, players can fill up the extra slot with another healing item or the new Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters.

Lίnear @JSQLINEAR @DonaldMustard Save the game and remove the striker smg and add pump shotgun back! @FortniteGame Save the game and remove the striker smg and add pump shotgun back! @FortniteGame @DonaldMustard https://t.co/hXZc4k5IH0

3) Sidearm Pistol

Pistols haven't always been strong, but the Sidearm Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 changes that. The Sidearm is one of the strongest pistols the game has ever seen. Without the Stinger and MK-Seven overshadowing the pistol, it would certainly have been the go-to weapon for players. However, it is still very useful in early games when players are still searching for good loot.

2) Stinger SMG

Anyone who has played Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 knows how broken the Stinger SMG is. It is the perfect weapon for close-range combat and has a faster time-to-kill than any other weapon in the game. It can also melt through structures in the blink of an eye, making it one of the strongest weapons in the game right now.

1) MK-Seven AR

The Stinger SMG might not be as good at medium and long-range as the MK-Seven AR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Moreover, the red-dot sight on this weapon makes it much more accurate. Whether aiming down the sights or hip-firing, players can surely get a lot of value from the MK-Seven AR. MK also has a more powerful Mythic variant to make things even better.

Also Read Article Continues below

Unless and until Epic Games buffs shotguns or nerfs the Stinger and MK, these weapons will have the aforementioned use cases.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar