Fortnite: Why vaulting the Spider-Man Mythic web-shooters could turn into a problem

The Mythic Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have caused a massive storm ever since they first appeared in the overview trailer. Players waited eagerly for almost a week before the Mythic item finally arrived so they could see it in all its glory.

When the Fortnite Spider-Man web-shooters finally came out, they were loved by everyone on the island. The swinging mechanics make the web-shooters one of the best Mythics to have ever arrived in the game. Clearly, its departure will leave hundreds of thousands of fans disappointed.

Mythic items generally have a short tenure in the game. They often only last for a season or two before getting vaulted. The Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon suffer the same fate. Unfortunately, this would mean the end of all the fun for the Loopers.

Mythic Spider-Man web-shooters departing from Fortnite will be sad news

If one was to list down all the things that made Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 fun, the Spider-Man web-shooters Mythic would take the top spot. The Spider-Man collab was certainly the highlight of the season, and the success of the latest movie made it even better.

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics The Spiderman Mythic is the best item added to Fortnite ever.



Unfortunately, once a new Fortnite season begins, the focus will shift to something else, and the Spider-Man web-shooters will be vaulted for good. Naturally, the vaulting of fan-favorite items such as the Pump Shotgun or the Drum Gun SMG is always disappointing. But the web-shooters are more popular than them.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk The Spider-Man mythic is probably the most fun mythic we've ever had in the game. It's so smooth and so precise, I can't believe Fortnite programmed a swinging mechanic this well. The Spider-Man mythic is probably the most fun mythic we've ever had in the game. It's so smooth and so precise, I can't believe Fortnite programmed a swinging mechanic this well.

Whenever Epic Games vaults a popular item, it is met with a lot of disappointment. Players found it hard to cope with the absence of snipers from Chapter 2 Season 6. Epic Games can expect a similar reaction if Spider-Man web-shooters are vaulted after Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 needs another amazing Mythic

The Spider-Man web-shooters have undoubtedly set a high standard for what players will expect from Epic Games, moving forward. In order to keep the momentum going, developers need to bring another amazing Mythic item or weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

EquipGG @itsEquip I hope the Spider-Man web shooters stay in Fortnite forever I hope the Spider-Man web shooters stay in Fortnite forever

The only way players will be able to move on from the loss of the web-shooters is if they have something equally fun to play with, if not more. Although this seems like a difficult task, Epic Games may be able to live to the hype, as it has all this time.

