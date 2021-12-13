Fortnite Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters lauded and labeled the best "Mythic" item ever

Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 on December 11. Players first saw the gameplay for this Mythic item in the official overview trailer. Ever since then, everyone has been excited for the item to arrive.

A few players got a chance to try out Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters due to a glitch in the Arena mode. Everyone who used the Mythic web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 only had praises for how versatile the item is. Now, with everyone having used it, it has already been labeled the best "Mythic" item ever.

However, unlike other Mythics, which are usually weapons, Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 do not deal any damage.

Fortnite players are in love with the Spider-Man web-shooters

Players can find the Mythic Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 around the Daily Bugle POI. The item is available in Spider-Man backpacks lying around the towering structure. Once players get their hands on the backpack, they can search it to obtain the web-shooters.

Although web-shooters do not deal any damage, they are still one of the most fun Mythic items. Players can use the web-shooters in a similar manner as Spider-Man. They can swing from trees, buildings, and street lights, or grab far-away items.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Swing, thwip and web-sling into action with Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters!



Find them on the Island now. Swing, thwip and web-sling into action with Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters!Find them on the Island now. https://t.co/1nm7eJnYzp

The way Epic Games has optimized the swinging mechanics of Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 is what makes it so good. The swinging mechanics feel extremely smooth, and some find it even better than the Marvel game.

Twitter reacts to the Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite players took to Twitter to express how happy they were with the Mythic web-shooters. Some players found the item broken, while others hailed it as the best Mythic to have ever existed in the game. However, the general consensus around the web-shooters is that it is extremely fun to use.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk The Spider-Man mythic is probably the most fun mythic we've ever had in the game. It's so smooth and so precise, I can't believe Fortnite programmed a swinging mechanic this well. The Spider-Man mythic is probably the most fun mythic we've ever had in the game. It's so smooth and so precise, I can't believe Fortnite programmed a swinging mechanic this well.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Spider-Man mythic feels so unbelievable smooth..!



Movement feels so good in Chapter 3!! 🔥🔥 The Spider-Man mythic feels so unbelievable smooth..!Movement feels so good in Chapter 3!! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/em5qWMznNc

HYPEX @HYPEX The "Spider-Man Web Shooters" mythic is the best mythic that we've ever gotten. Even better than my favorite, the Witch Broom. The "Spider-Man Web Shooters" mythic is the best mythic that we've ever gotten. Even better than my favorite, the Witch Broom. https://t.co/iUl9fwhezJ

SypherPK @SypherPK The new mythic web shooters are straight out of a Spider-Man game like how are other games supposed to keep up to this level of content updates. It’s a normal ass Saturday and Fortnite gave us the ability to turn into a god damn spider. The new mythic web shooters are straight out of a Spider-Man game like how are other games supposed to keep up to this level of content updates. It’s a normal ass Saturday and Fortnite gave us the ability to turn into a god damn spider.

SypherPK @SypherPK Bullying Kids with the Fortnite Spiderman Mythic all day in honor of Bully Maguire.



LIVE NOW! Bullying Kids with the Fortnite Spiderman Mythic all day in honor of Bully Maguire.LIVE NOW! https://t.co/YDzZTJNwYy

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics The Spiderman Mythic is the best item added to Fortnite ever.



This is so much fun. The Spiderman Mythic is the best item added to Fortnite ever.This is so much fun. https://t.co/LUHVzPrnHp

Pro players, content creators, and casual players are all in love with the Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3. Whether it's for rotations or just for fun, swinging around the map has clearly been fun for the players. With just a few days in Chapter 3 already seems much better than the previous two.

