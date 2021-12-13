Fortnite Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters lauded and labeled the best "Mythic" item ever

Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 on December 11. Players first saw the gameplay for this Mythic item in the official overview trailer. Ever since then, everyone has been excited for the item to arrive.
A few players got a chance to try out Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters due to a glitch in the Arena mode. Everyone who used the Mythic web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 only had praises for how versatile the item is. Now, with everyone having used it, it has already been labeled the best "Mythic" item ever.
However, unlike other Mythics, which are usually weapons, Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 do not deal any damage.
Fortnite players are in love with the Spider-Man web-shooters
Players can find the Mythic Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 around the Daily Bugle POI. The item is available in Spider-Man backpacks lying around the towering structure. Once players get their hands on the backpack, they can search it to obtain the web-shooters.
Although web-shooters do not deal any damage, they are still one of the most fun Mythic items. Players can use the web-shooters in a similar manner as Spider-Man. They can swing from trees, buildings, and street lights, or grab far-away items.
The way Epic Games has optimized the swinging mechanics of Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 is what makes it so good. The swinging mechanics feel extremely smooth, and some find it even better than the Marvel game.
Twitter reacts to the Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3
Fortnite players took to Twitter to express how happy they were with the Mythic web-shooters. Some players found the item broken, while others hailed it as the best Mythic to have ever existed in the game. However, the general consensus around the web-shooters is that it is extremely fun to use.
Pro players, content creators, and casual players are all in love with the Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3. Whether it's for rotations or just for fun, swinging around the map has clearly been fun for the players. With just a few days in Chapter 3 already seems much better than the previous two.