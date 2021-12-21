SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 is so over-powered, players are signing petitions to nerf it

The SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 has stirred up quite a discussion. According to many players, the Stinger SMG is one of the most broken weapons they have ever seen. It even beats the overpowered Drum Gun in terms of fire rate and damage.
The Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has the capability to melt through structures. It is so fast that it ends up inflicting heavy damage on players even before they can get another wall up. Regardless, it seems like there are still several admirers of the SMG.
Fortnite has a mix of skilled and casual players. However, the casual players greatly outnumber the skilled professional players. Naturally, they want a weapon that helps them close the skill gap, and the Stinger SMG serves this purpose beautifully.
Does the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 need a nerf?
Professional players such a Liquid Stretch recently went on a rant about how bad the game is, given the state of SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. He even asked players to sign a petition to nerf the broken Stinger SMGs and wants Epic Games to buff the shotguns.
Most professional players believe that the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 needs a nerf. Additionally, they also want the Shotgun buffed and made the go-to weapon for close-range combat. The rationale behind this is that the Stinger promotes a spray-and-pray meta, while players want a meta that requires skills.
Overpowered SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 have ruined the experience of several players. Many of them have ended up claiming that they aren't enjoying the game at all and that it's "awful".
Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 still has a lot of fans
Every coin has two sides to it, and so does the discussion surrounding the Stinger SMG in Fortnite. It seems like the broken nature of the weapon only upsets professional players. The casual players, on the other hand, are extremely satisfied with the weapon.
According to many players, the Stinger SMG is the very reason Fortnite Chapter 3 is the best. It helps them counter the sweaty builders and the nasty one-shot shotgun players.
It will be interesting to see how Epic Games reacts to this situation and whether players will see an SMG nerf in the near future.