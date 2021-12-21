SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 is so over-powered, players are signing petitions to nerf it

The SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 has stirred up quite a discussion. According to many players, the Stinger SMG is one of the most broken weapons they have ever seen. It even beats the overpowered Drum Gun in terms of fire rate and damage.

The Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has the capability to melt through structures. It is so fast that it ends up inflicting heavy damage on players even before they can get another wall up. Regardless, it seems like there are still several admirers of the SMG.

Fortnite has a mix of skilled and casual players. However, the casual players greatly outnumber the skilled professional players. Naturally, they want a weapon that helps them close the skill gap, and the Stinger SMG serves this purpose beautifully.

Does the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 need a nerf?

Professional players such a Liquid Stretch recently went on a rant about how bad the game is, given the state of SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. He even asked players to sign a petition to nerf the broken Stinger SMGs and wants Epic Games to buff the shotguns.

Liquid STRETCH @Stretch Petition to nerf SMG's and the MK and buff shotguns



Sign below here 👇 Petition to nerf SMG's and the MK and buff shotguns Sign below here 👇

Most professional players believe that the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 needs a nerf. Additionally, they also want the Shotgun buffed and made the go-to weapon for close-range combat. The rationale behind this is that the Stinger promotes a spray-and-pray meta, while players want a meta that requires skills.

Liquid STRETCH @Stretch @xSUND0WN please man. please remove these smgs or fix them this is not okay or fun nobody is having fun, i can name 10 T1 pros off the top of my head who dont wanna play rn and arent touching the game @FNCompetitive please man. please remove these smgs or fix them this is not okay or fun nobody is having fun, i can name 10 T1 pros off the top of my head who dont wanna play rn and arent touching the game @FNCompetitive @xSUND0WN

Overpowered SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 have ruined the experience of several players. Many of them have ended up claiming that they aren't enjoying the game at all and that it's "awful".

Liquid STRETCH @Stretch i haven’t played fortnite in like 4 days I’ve only watched but why are people not complaining about SMGs??? The game is awful rn you’re brainwashed to keep playing it i haven’t played fortnite in like 4 days I’ve only watched but why are people not complaining about SMGs??? The game is awful rn you’re brainwashed to keep playing it

Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 still has a lot of fans

Every coin has two sides to it, and so does the discussion surrounding the Stinger SMG in Fortnite. It seems like the broken nature of the weapon only upsets professional players. The casual players, on the other hand, are extremely satisfied with the weapon.

Antre @Antre___ I’ve never seen a comp player complain this fucking much



If you’re not enjoying fn then maybe you should stop playing rather than complain on Twitter I’ve never seen a comp player complain this fucking muchIf you’re not enjoying fn then maybe you should stop playing rather than complain on Twitter https://t.co/iZ8rkJapM8

︎ MEGA | Blayze @Blayze614 This new Fortnite season feels weird but good. Shotguns are no longer a must have in battles. Trust me keep the Stinger SMG and you'll win plenty in no time also love how the new MK7 AR is too hopefully no nerfs come. This new Fortnite season feels weird but good. Shotguns are no longer a must have in battles. Trust me keep the Stinger SMG and you'll win plenty in no time also love how the new MK7 AR is too hopefully no nerfs come.

According to many players, the Stinger SMG is the very reason Fortnite Chapter 3 is the best. It helps them counter the sweaty builders and the nasty one-shot shotgun players.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games reacts to this situation and whether players will see an SMG nerf in the near future.

