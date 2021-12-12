Which is the best weapon out of all in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Epic Games has added seven new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. These weapons have affected the meta. Spray weapons are much stronger, and shotguns are now almost ineffective. This begs the question, which is the best weapon in the ongoing season?

The answer is self-evident for anyone who has played even a few games. However, all those who are yet to hop in on the Flip Side might need an overview of all the weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This is even more important after the recent balance change update.

Following popular demand, Epic Games buffed shotguns and nerfed the MK-Seven AR. There are several other weapon balance changes as well.

MK-Seven AR is the best weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the most exciting things in the ongoing season was the return of 'Double Pump'. Players are excited to use the Double Pump in Fortnite Chapter 3 with the Strike Pump Shotgun. However, shotguns in Chapter 3 ended up disappointing players.

Fortunately, the recent buff to the shotguns has made them more useful. The Auto Shotgun now has a faster pull-out time. Additionally, the fire rate and accuracy of the Striker Pump Shotgun have also increased. The shotguns are much better than they were at the start of the season. However, they are nowhere close to being the best.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We’ve made adjustments to some of the new items in Chapter 3!

☑️ Increased the accuracy of the Striker Pump Shotgun.

☑️Slightly increased the fire rate of the Striker Pump Shotgun.

☑️ Decreased the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun.

(1/2) We’ve made adjustments to some of the new items in Chapter 3!☑️ Increased the accuracy of the Striker Pump Shotgun.☑️Slightly increased the fire rate of the Striker Pump Shotgun.☑️ Decreased the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun.(1/2)

Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 is still broken

Since it arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3, the Stinger SMG has been broken. The SMG is extremely powerful in close range with high damage and rate of fire. It can melt structures and enemies within the blink of an eye. Surprisingly, even after being so overpowered, no changes came to Stinger's recent balance.

Acro @TheAcroTV Double Stinger SMG/MK-7 Assault Rifle meta in Fortnite? Double Stinger SMG/MK-7 Assault Rifle meta in Fortnite? https://t.co/pGGsVnI2cX

Although the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 might be extremely overpowered at close range, it is useless in long-range fights. This makes the weapon fairly balanced. Hence, it is far from being the best weapon in the game.

Best Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The recent balance changes buffed the Ranger Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The new AR now has better accuracy and a slightly higher damage rate. However, given the rate of fire and overall usage, players hardly prefer the Ranger AR.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus ☑️ Decreased the environmental damage of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and made it less accurate while hipfiring.

☑️ Slightly increased the damage rate and moderately increased the accuracy of the Ranger Assault Rifle.

☑️ Increased the heal speed of Guzzle Juice.

(2/2) ☑️ Decreased the environmental damage of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and made it less accurate while hipfiring.☑️ Slightly increased the damage rate and moderately increased the accuracy of the Ranger Assault Rifle.☑️ Increased the heal speed of Guzzle Juice.(2/2)

On the other hand, the MK-Seven AR is still the best weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The red-dot sight on MK-7 makes the weapon extremely accurate. It also deals very high damage at any range, making the MK-7 extremely powerful.

MK-Seven AR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 remains the best weapon even after the nerf. Unfortunately, it might soon be replaced.

