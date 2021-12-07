Fortnite Chapter 3 brings the 'Double Pump' back, but there is a twist

The 'Double Pump' meta in Fortnite has been the most interesting one so far. No other weapon has been as fun to use as this weapon from seasons 1 to 4. However, ever since its nerf, there has always been a hole in the Shotgun class.

Fortunately, with Epic Games doing everything right to make Fortnite Chapter 3 amazing, it has also brought back the Double Pump. Players can now use two of the all-new Striker Pump Shotguns and achieve a faster rate of fire instead of using a single one.

The return of the Double Pump in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 seems exciting to most fans who prefer using Shotguns over spray weapons. If they are accurate enough, they can wreak havoc in close-range fights as well as build battles.

Striker Pump Shotgun Double Pump in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Striker Pump Shotgun is one of the newest weapons introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This marks the arrival of a new range of arsenal as loopers make it through to the flip side.

As Epic aims to give users a perfect season, it couldn't have left out one of the most enjoyable weapon metas, that is, the Double Pump.

Upon the arrival of the Striker Pump Shotgun, players noticed that it is faster to switch between two of the same weapons and fire rather than shooting twice using the same gun. Upon a time test, it seems like the Double Pump Striker shoots thrice in 2.15s. On the other hand, it takes 3.10s to shoot thrice using the same gun.

With Double Pump back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, many gamers will be running two Shotguns in their loadouts, but there is an unfortunate twist.

Fortnite players are hating the new spray meta

Just when the Double Pump returned, Epic decided to nerf the Shotguns. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has more of a spray meta than powerful shotguns. Therefore, even with the Double Pump, the Striker Pump Shotgun will not be as powerful as the MK-Seven AR.

Bugha @bugha the ARS and SMGS this season are actually the craziest they've ever been the ARS and SMGS this season are actually the craziest they've ever been

Demands to nerf the spray meta and buff the Shotguns are already increasing. Players expect to see further weapon balancing within the next week.

If Epic buffs the Shotguns, it will undoubtedly be fun to use the Double Pump in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Ravi Iyer