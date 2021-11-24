The evolution of shotguns in Fortnite (Chapter 1 Season 1 to Chapter 2 Season 8)

Shotguns in Fortnite have always been an interesting and reliable weapon to use. They are perfect for close-range combat and can certainly pack a punch if used correctly. Naturally, shotguns can always be found in the inventory of anyone who plays the battle royale game.

From Chapter 1 Season 1 to Chapter 2 Season 8, shotguns in Fortnite have come a long way. Players have seen a variety of shotguns in the game, ranging from the pump to the Combat shotgun. The evolution of shotguns in Fortnite has undoubtedly been an interesting one.

There was once a time when the Double Pump meta ruled Fortnite. However, ever since its nerf, there has hardly been any shotgun that has dominated the meta per se. Regardless, it has certainly been a fun weapon to use.

All shotguns in Fortnite in order of appearance:

Pump Shotgun: Chapter 1 Season 1 Tactical Shotgun: Chapter 1 Season 1 Heavy Shotgun: Chapter 1 Season 3 Double Barrel: Chapter 1 Season 5 Legendary Pump: Chapter 1 Season 6 Legendary Tac: Chapter 1 Season 9 Drum Shotgun: Chapter 1 Season 9 Combat Shotgun: Chapter 1 Season 9 Charge Shotgun: Chapter 2 Season 3 Lever Action: Chapter 2 Season 5 Makeshift and Primal Shotguns: Chapter 2 Season 6

The story of shotguns throughout Fortnite

The journey of shotguns in Fortnite starts with the Pump and Tactical Shotguns from Chapter 1 Season 1. Both of these weapons had unique roles. The pump could pack a much stronger punch but had a slow fire rate. Players could sacrifice a little bit of damage for a higher rate of fire with the Tac.

Before Epic Games removed the double pump in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, it introduced Heavy Shotguns. This epic/legendary weapon is a semi-automatic shotgun with lower damage but a higher headshot multiplier. This shotgun was used mainly by pros who have a decent aim.

Apart from introducing Heavy Shotguns in Chapter 1 Season 3, Epic Games also introduced a rarer version of the Pump Shotgun. Additionally, the Tac shotguns were demoted from epic variants to uncommon and common variants..

Fortnite shotguns after Chapter 1 Season 5

Following the double pump nerf, the biggest relief came in the form of the Double Barrel Shotgun. The weapon was highly effective at close range. Regardless of its small magazine, players could easily knock out enemies with just two accurate shots.

If the power of the Double Barrel wasn't enough, Epic Games also added the epic and legendary Pump Shotguns to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6. These were improved and powerful versions of classic pumps, dealing over 200 headshot damage.

Similar upgraded versions of the Tactical Shotguns were later introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Each day we're bringing back a vaulted weapon for one day only!



Today's weapon is the Double Barrel Shotgun. Each day we're bringing back a vaulted weapon for one day only! Today's weapon is the Double Barrel Shotgun. https://t.co/zyCIPFRxlN

Chapter 1 Season 9 also saw the introduction of the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite. The weapon had lower damage compared to other shotguns. However, it had an extremely high rate of fire, and players could rain down shotgun pellets on the enemies in seconds.

This was supported by the Combat Shotguns in the same season with an extended range and a larger magazine.

Journey of Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games has mostly experimented with vaulting and unvaulting previous versions of the shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2. However, there were two new close-range weapons introduced in this chapter. Players saw the Charge Shotgun in Chapter 2 Season 3.

One could charge up the shotgun to deal with higher damage using this weapon.

Later in Chapter 2 Season 5, players also witnessed the arrival of the Lever Action Shotgun. The weapon is often labeled the worst shotgun in the game due to its poor damage and extremely slow rate of fire.

Apart from these weapons, Chapter 2 has had variously themed or exotic shotguns such as "The Dub" or the Dragon's Breath Shotgun. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 also saw the Makeshift Shotgun and Primal Shotgun.

Most of these are incredibly similar to previous shotguns in Fortnite except for their looks and a few other adjustments.

