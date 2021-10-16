Inspired by Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next', this Fortnite Shotgun song is painfully accurate 

Every once in a while, Fortnite content creators take a break from their usual sweaty gameplay. On such occasions, fans are often greeted with hilarious comedic content, with the latest coming from NRG GradyRains. The NRG Castle Creator & Executive Producer has created quite an accurate song about the evolution of Shotguns in the battle royale game.

Inspired by Ariana Grande's popular song 'thank u, next', NRG GradyRains recreated the emotions keeping the Shotguns from Fortnite in focus. Unfortunately, as funny as the video and the song are, the lyrics are painfully accurate.

Right from the overpowered Gray Pump and the Double Pump to the Legendary Pump, Shotguns in Fortnite have come a long way. Over the course of 18 seasons, the close-range weapons have been on a roller coaster journey. From being the go-to weapons in the game to the weakest, the Shotguns have seen it all.

Ariana Grande's song parody explains the long journey of Shotguns in Fortnite

Ariana Grande boldly went over all her past relationships and sang about everything that went wrong in them and all that she learnt. NRG GradyRains recreated a similar journey of the relationship between players and the Shotguns in Fortnite.

The song begins right from the gray pumps in Season 1 and the purple Tactical Shotguns. Both these weapons had very high damage and considerable range for a shotgun. Add in the double pump and the shotguns wreaked havoc in the early seasons of Fortnite.

Unfortunately, ever since the double pump was nerfed, everything went downhill for the shotguns. They received nerf after nerf, making them inconsistent. In fact, the part in the song about the double-barrel doing 9 damage hit too close to home.

"Then came along the heavies and those big double barrels. I'd be aiming right at them and still do 9 damage. One taught me love, on taught me patience, one taught me pain, and had me just screaming."

How good are shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The song ends on a positive note with the chorus from 'thank u, next'. It describes how good the legendary shotgun is in Fortnite right now if the player's aim is correct and at the right range.

"One pump, next. Clapping these potatoes and their friends."

Epic Games vaulted the Tactical Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, there are still a variety of shotguns available, with the charge shotgun and the golden pump battling it out for the crown.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee