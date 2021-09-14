Which is the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The meta in Fortnite has always been dynamic, with Epic Games frequently vaulting some weapons and unvaulting others. The arrival of Chapter 2 Season 8 marked the departure of the Tactical Shotgun meta as the fan-favorite weapon heads to the vault.

With the Tactical Shotgun vaulted, players will now have to pick a new go-to close-range weapon. The competition comes down to the Pump Shotgun and the Lever-Action Shotgun, and for veteran Fortnite players, the choice would not be hard.

The Tactical Shotgun was always handy in close-range fights due to its ability to fire multiple rounds in a single reload and pack the punch of a shotgun. Therefore, players did not have to worry about missing a couple of shots because they always had a few more in the magazine.

The Pump is the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Ever since the 'double Pump' meta, the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite has been a favorite weapon for players to bring in close-range fights. Epic has continuously tried to nerf the Pump, but it still packs a serious punch, especially if used by players with an excellent aim.

On the other hand, the Lever-Action Shotgun hasn't really been as influential in fights, and people only pick it up when they cannot find a better alternative. It might have a higher fire rate than the Pump, but it still deals significantly lower damage.

new notes for season 8:

combat shotgun is back!

tactical shotgun is removed!#FortniteSeason8 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zPeHWvv8mI — Fortnite news (@fnnewseason8) September 13, 2021

Clearly, when given a choice between the Pump Shotgun and the Lever-Action Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the former takes the lead by a significant margin.

Are shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 going to be the meta?

Although the Pump might be the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it is uncertain if shotguns will be a part of the meta altogether. A variety of new weapons have arrived in Fortnite with Season 8, including various mythic ones.

Players have a lot of options to choose from among long-range and short-range firearms. They also have new consumables and healables to keep in their limited inventory. Therefore, it is doubtful that shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be a part of the weapon meta.

