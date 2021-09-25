How to use the Charge Shotgun effectively in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, is one of the most complicated weapons to use. Players can pack a massive punch with the gun if they manage to use it right. However, the shotgun can be a game-changer for the worse if used by an inexperienced player.

Using the Charge Shotgun effectively in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, can be extremely tricky. The charge time before every shot increases the weapon's fire rate and makes it slow between shots. However, when fully charged, the shotgun can deal over 200 damage.

Clearly, players have to master the skill of finding the right time to charge the weapon and be extremely accurate with their shots. If players get a close-range headshot with a fully charged shotgun, they can easily eliminate players in a single shot. Unfortunately, this is more dependent on luck than skill.

Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 guide

For the solo game mode, the best way to use the Charge Shotgun is defensively. This shotgun has a better range than the pump or the lever-action. This means players can pack a massive punch even at medium range if the shotgun is fully charged.

Therefore, players can effectively use the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 if they take their time and keep their distance from enemies. Moreover, if they turn on the 'show ammo' option in settings, they can keep track of the bullets they have left as the weapon only holds 4 bullets at a time.

#LG Vanity @ExiIedVanity People hating on the charge because they’re bad with it



How to use Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 duos/trios/squads

For duos or above, one teammate can equip a normal shotgun to keep the pressure on while you charge the weapon. If players fail to land a headshot with the charge, they will still deal a massive amount of damage, and their teammates can finish off the job quickly using the pump.

Building up is the key to effectively using the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players need to get higher ground in order to get more headshots. Moreover, they would want a buffer between them and the enemy while teammates charge up the shotgun.

Ultimately, even a green Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 deals more damage than a purple pump if used effectively by players.

