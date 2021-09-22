The most disappointing weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that you should avoid

Epic Games has sent several weapons back to the vault in an attempt to rotate the Fortnite weapon meta. The developers replaced them with unvaulted weapons, new Mythic weapons, and the new Sideways weapons. However, not all of these weapons are up to the mark.

Players only have five inventory slots in the game and they want to have the best possible loadout if they are chasing a Victory Royale. Therefore, they cannot afford to carry subpar weapons and lose crucial gunfights. Similarly, there are a few disappointing weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that you should definitely try to avoid.

Whether these weapons lack in packing a punch or are just hard to use, they are surely game changers, but for the worse. They can easily make players lose a game they could potentially win and should only be used as a last resort when no other loot is available.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Congratulations! 🎉



Due to your Bar donations, the first Turret Station has been constructed. Head to Boney Burbs to fire away.



There are still more Turret Stations to build all over the Island. 🔧 Congratulations! 🎉



Due to your Bar donations, the first Turret Station has been constructed. Head to Boney Burbs to fire away.



There are still more Turret Stations to build all over the Island. 🔧 https://t.co/X2Hw45xZdk

Worst weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Lever-Action Shotgun

The Lever-Action shotgun returned this season with hopes of seeing the light of day for a much longer period of time. However, given the poor long-range accuracy and damage, and the inaccuracy of the weapon, it is one of the least used weapons in the current season.

Lever-Action Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

The Lever-Action Shotgun is one of the most disappointing weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for several reasons. It has a really bad damage dropoff along with a massive crosshair that increases its bullet spread. These reasons make this particular shotgun less viable in combat.

2) Suppressed SMG

The Suppressed SMG is yet another disappointing weapon from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The SMG has always been an unreliable weapon and players usually prefer to never use it. Usualy, the only time one would see someone use a Suppressed SMG is if it is the first weapon they can find after dropping and they spot an enemy nearby.

Suppressed SMG in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Being an SMG, the weapon is supposed to be effective in close range. However, it is still extremely inaccurate and is poor at doing the only job it has in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Charged Shotgun

Calling the Charged Shotgun a disappointing weapon might be a hot take, but it is certainly a justified one. The Charged Shotgun is capable of dealing some extremely heavy damage. However, the prerequisite is that players need to charge it up before shooting, which takes a lot of time.

Also Read

Even milliseconds can matter in a gunfight and charging up this shotgun can be the difference between life or death. In fact, it ends up being a bust in most situations unless players are extremely skilled with it. Therefore, the Charged Shotgun, too, is one of the most disappointing weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Atul S