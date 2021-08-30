Everything to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner and players can expect a ton of new skins, meta changes, and crossovers to arrive with it. Moreover, there might be a live event towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 7 that will lay the perfect foundation for the next season.

As usual, Epic Games is trying its best to keep the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 8 content a mystery. However, prominent leakers in the Fortnite community have revealed enough to gain the attention of the players.

SkyFire live event and subsequent map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

First things first, Chapter 2 Season 7 will most likely end with a live event. The Mothership UFO is currently abducting POIs such as Coral Castle on the Fortnite map.

As per the Fortnite storyline, Dr. Slone and IO have been making a CounterMeasure bomb beneath Corny Complex. When the Mothership UFO abducts this POI, the hidden bomb will explode.

It all makes sense.



So the next POI to be abducted will most likely be Corny Complex. What is the IO, Dr Slone, building there underground?



Thats right, The CounterMeasure Bomb!



The Mothership will abduct the POI with the bomb included. pic.twitter.com/eBPtGBtJxL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

The explosion will not only put an end to the alien invasion in Chapter 2 Season 7, but will create a new POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 named Crash Site.

Other map changes that have been leaked so far include two POIs:

Cubes

Pyramids

While Cubes seems like a location for Kevin the Cube, the Pyramids POI suggests that Chapter 2 Season 8 will have an Egyptian/Halloween theme.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Another interesting map change that has been leaked is The Sideways. It's a new gameplay mechanic, and resembles the Upside Down from The Stranger Things.

The Sideways is confirmed to be an alternate dimension on the map and will act as a portal for monsters to arrive in the Fortnite universe.

A new GameplayTag for "Sideways" encounters was added in this update..



I don't know for sure what it's used for, but do you still remember the Sideways leak in one of my posts a few days ago? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

Hypex, on Twitter disclosed the loot tiers associated with Sideways:

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Battle Pass skins to expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Battle Pass for the upcoming season in Fortnite looks more exciting than ever. Players will witness a wide range of crossover skins, as well as some authentic cosmetic items that cater to Fortnite's storyline.

The most anticipated crossover for Chapter 2 Season 8 is with Naruto. Epic Games has been trying to bring in a Naruto skin for a long time, and will most likely do so in the next season.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

Kevin the Cube is also expected to play a major role in Chapter 2 Season 8. Alongside the Cubes POI mentioned above, players can expect a Kevin Couture skin as well.

Codenames of upcoming Outfits from the survey:



• Dark Drift

• Kevin Couture

• Cyber Runner

• Hacker



(via @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/nC5JhTGwQl — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) August 18, 2021

Continuing its crossovers with music artists, Fortnite might introduce a Lady Gaga skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. This has been revealed by the recent court battle between Epic Games and Apple.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theme and release date

Based on the leaks, it is safe to assume that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will most likely have an ancient Egyptian theme. The Pyramids POI and Mummy skin hint towards the same.

Moreover, popular conspiracy theories claim that the aliens have built the pyramids in Egypt. Fortnite is currently having an alien-themed season, and it makes perfect sense to introduce Pyramids in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Pyramids in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Having said that, there's also a possibility that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be spookier than ever. Halloween is always a grand occasion in the game, and it will take place during the next season.

Lastly, the release date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will most likely be September 13 because the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 7 will end on September 12. If there are any unpredictable delays, Epic Games will certainly inform the players beforehand.

Edited by R. Elahi