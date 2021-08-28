Fortnite players can now actually drown underwater

Unlike other games, players can't drown in Fortnite even if they stay submerged in water for a long time. However, a YouTuber recently discovered a couple of glitches that can now actually drown them underwater.

There are a total of three spots on the map where players can drown. Players need to manually make these glitches work as they do not happen automatically. For the first one, loopers will have to build a dam and get stuck in the flowing water to drown. Meanwhile, the other two glitches only work with the UFOs in Fortnite.

It should be noted that these glitches only work in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 and might be fixed in the upcoming season. Therefore, players only have a few days to try these glitches out and see if they can drown in Fortnite.

How to drown in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

For the first glitch, players need to head northeast of Misty Meadows, where there is a dam and a waterfall. Just when the water falls, players need to box themselves off at the edge and let the water flow from one end.

As the pressure from the water continues to grow, it will slowly drown players, eventually killing them. In order to make the Fortnite glitch work, players need to ensure their build is accurate and there is no breathing room.

Using UFOs in Fortnite to drown

There is only a two-in-seven chance of making the other two methods work. They only work when a UFO spawns over the Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows locations in Fortnite.

All players have to do is dive into the water right under the force of the UFO. The force of the UFO will drown them as long as they remain submerged underwater. It is necessary for players to dive down the air column and not fly back up if they want the glitch to work.

The Misty Meadows glitch can be a little tricky to execute as the water in the Fortnite location is shallow. Therefore, players need to find the best angle after diving so that most of their body is submerged.

