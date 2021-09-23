Fortnite Season 8 leaks reveal 4 new upcoming weapons

Players have been enjoying the latest Fortnite season with all the nostalgic content, an interesting storyline, and everything else that is new. For many players, the game finally feels exciting and entertaining after a long time. To keep this momentum going, Epic Games is planning to release a new set of weapons soon.

Based on the most recent Fortnite Season 8 leaks, at least four new weapons will be released in the game. From new Sideways weapons to Combat weapons, players are certainly going to have a wide variety of guns to choose from this season.

Some of the upcoming weapons were leaked even before the season began. However, their arrival has been confirmed by several trailers, including the latest Fortnite War Effort trailer. Interestingly enough, the Fortnite Season 8 leaks only show four new upcoming weapons as of now, but the season has way more coming up.

New Fortnite Season 8 weapons according to leaks

Skimming through the different trailers, players can figure out at least three new weapons arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can expect a new AR, SMG, and even a crossbow in the game. Additionally, there is another Sideways weapon being added to the list.

In the War Effort trailer, Epic Games revealed the arrival of the Combat AR and the Combat SMG. These weapons look visually appealing and could possibly be some of the most useful weapons in the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX All the upcoming weapons that we've seen so far, there's more but these are the ones we saw in the trailers:



- Combat AR

- Combat SMG

- Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows

- Sideways Shotgun All the upcoming weapons that we've seen so far, there's more but these are the ones we saw in the trailers:



- Combat AR

- Combat SMG

- Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows

- Sideways Shotgun https://t.co/dYpEHPFmWE

On top of the combat weapons, Fortnite Season 8 leaks also revealed the Fiend Hunter Crossbows that will be added to the game. Unlike the previous Crossbow, players will be able to dual wield this weapon, making it much more deadly and fun to use.

New Sideways weapons in Fortnite

Also Read

At least two new Sideways weapons are coming to Fortnite. Players can already find the Sideways Rifle and the Minigun in the anomalies. However, after Epic Games vaulted the Tactical Shotgun in Season 8, the developers are planning to replace it with the Sideways shotgun.

Various Fortnite Season 8 leaks also hinted at the arrival of the Sideways Lightblade, which looks like one of the most exciting upcoming weapons in Fortnite. The estimated time of arrival of these weapons is still uncertain, but they might possibly arrive with the game's fourth anniversary update on September 26, 2021.

Edited by Atul S