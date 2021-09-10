Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What to expect from the new season?

Fortnite's Season 8 of Chapter 2 is just around the corner, and players should expect an entire cosmos of new content as Season 7 draws to a close this weekend. There will be returning features, continuations of Season 7, and an ocean of fresh cosmetics for gamers to explore.

Season 8 kicks off on 13 September 2021 and will expand on Epic Games's alien theme of Season 7. Figures have already returned or made their debut to lay the groundwork for the next era of Fortnite. Here's a quick glimpse of what to expect as the game moves into its next phase.

What will Fortnite's Season 8 have in store?

Players should be excited for the event this weekend, Operation: Sky Fire, which will launch the IO's final plan for the Kymera Mothership, and it's hinted that Season 8's beginning will pick up where the conflict will leave off on the 13 September 2021.

With that being said, expect Kevin the Cube to linger and his involvement to be further explained. Coupled with this, there will also be an explanation behind the continuation of that storyline with the alien invasion.

There hasn't been much leaked for the actual theme of Season 8, but the Halloween aesthetic should play a big role since it'll fall in the middle of the season.

Previously, Epic Games has showcased several major characters that'll come to life in their season storylines, but not much has been revealed for next season as of now.

Here's what's *publicly* known about Season 8 so far:



- Naruto & Explosive Mythic Kunais

- Possible Pyramid & Cactus consumables

- "The Sideways" monsters for Halloween

- Cube's return for Halloween + as a skin

- Flying animals that drop loot when shot (Might be for Season 9) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 5, 2021

We do know that popular anime character Naruto will be a featured skin of the Battle Pass, and it will use Battle Stars like Season 7, so don't expect those to go anywhere.

A desert biome might also be coming to Fortnite with Season 8, as seen in a few leaks from Hypex and others. More consumables revolving around that biome and the Pyramids could be the highlight of the map changes.

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

Epic Games always brings tons of content with each new season, so don't let the lack of limelight derail any hype for Season 8. Halloween never fails to be a great time of year for Fortnite and its themes, so plenty of content should flow as October nears.

Be on the lookout for any fresh leaks that appear as the weekend approaches. Fortnite may release some last-minute sneak peaks before the end of Season 7.

