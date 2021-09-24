Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Which Shotgun is the least effective?

One of the most important close-range weapons in Fortnite is the Shotgun, and Chapter 2, Season 8, currently has three of them. Following the vaulting of the Tactical Shotgun, players are left with the Pump, Lever-Action, and Charge shotguns. Some of these are more effective than others.

The competition between some of these Shotguns is close. However, players have their preferences and find some useless. This is due to their lack of effectiveness or because they are hard to use.

Players do not want to have the least practical Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, while going against someone in a gunfight. Every Shotgun in the current season has its pros and cons, but some are just better than the rest.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz I'm asking out of curiosity, which of the current pumps are you prefer? I'm asking out of curiosity, which of the current pumps are you prefer? https://t.co/LvlaCRLm8i

These are the worst Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Out of the Pump, the Charge, and the Lever-Action, most players agree that the Lever-Action shotgun is the worst in the game. It lacks utility, and while some of its stats might look good on paper, the gun isn't preferred by most players. Even for players with a high skillset, the Lever-Action is the worst Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Players said they would instead prefer an ordinary Pump Shotgun over the blue Lever-Action Shotgun. Those who knew their way around the Charge Shotgun admitted they found it to be the best close-range weapon in the game. However, the legendary pump took the crown as the best Shotgun in Fornite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Itzz Beau @ItzzBeauYT @FitzyLeakz Any pump tbh, would rather take a common pump than an epic lever action lol @FitzyLeakz Any pump tbh, would rather take a common pump than an epic lever action lol

VakaVG @VakaVG @FitzyLeakz Charge shotgun takes the most skill to use, but I’ll have to go with gold pump just because of the dopamine hit you get after killing from a single shot @FitzyLeakz Charge shotgun takes the most skill to use, but I’ll have to go with gold pump just because of the dopamine hit you get after killing from a single shot

Sideways Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The preference for the gold pump might soon change when the Sideways Shotgun Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 arrives. Sideways weapons have been some of the best in the current season, and several more are coming.

Therefore, once the Sideways Shotgun arrives, with its increasing damage over time or faster fire rate, it might take the crown from the gold pump.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen