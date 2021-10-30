Why unvaulting Combat Shotgun in Fortnite has doomed players in Chapter 2 Season 8

The results of the recent funding boards are out, and the Combat Shotgun in Fortnite is unvaulted.

The news was met with mixed reactions from the community. While those in favor of the weapon celebrated, the other half were disappointed and expressed their discontent explicitly.

The unvaulting of the Combat Shotgun is not at all good news for gamers. The discontent of gamers is entirely justified, and it seems loopers are doomed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Why the Combat Shotgun's introduction is not good?

The Combat Shotgun was up against the Boogie Bombs in the latest funding board segment. Epic has introduced this feature so that gamers can choose their preferred weapon by funding it with Gold Bars.

The Combat Shotgun has emerged victorious and has been unvaulted by Epic. However, it means that gamers are doomed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Apparently, the Mechs are making a comeback to the game. Epic will be adding it to the funding board in the coming weeks, and gamers will be required to vote once again. The Mechs do not have opposition and would require over a billion Gold Bars to be unvaulted.

With no opposition present to vote for, gamers will inevitably bring the Mechs to the game. Epic has modified the mechanical beasts, and they are even more potent than their original edition.

The only way to counter the Mechs in Fortnite was through Boogie Bombs. Since gamers have voted out the Boogie Bombs, it won't feature in the game. Epic also won't unvault it as it has been the gamers' choice to keep it out.

This poses a major hindrance as gamers are left without a counter to the Mechs. There have been significant upgrades to the Mechs, and, indeed, their addition to the island will only result in biased matches.

The Combat Shotgun would've been a great choice if the Mechs weren't coming to the island. It must also be pointed out that the developers have nerfed the Combat Shotgun, making it one of the weakest in the category.

As of now, gamers are certainly doomed by the unvaulting of the Combat Shotgun in Fortnite. It will be interesting to see how gamers take out the Mechs in the near future.

