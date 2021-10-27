Fortnite just started a war, and Boogie Bombs are the only way to win them

Epic Games recently released the v18.30 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although it rolled out changes to Fortnitemares and teased the arrival of Naruto, the update also brought forth a crisis.

Apparently, the developers have started a war on the island, and only the loopers can end it. The Mechs are expected to be back on the island, and gamers will need to be ready to face these mechanical beasts.

Defeating the Mechs is not an easy task, and therefore, gamers will have to choose the best weapons from the Funding Stations in the coming weeks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Boogie Bombs are the only way to stop the Mechs

The return of the Mechs will not at all be a good one considering the Cubes are still wreaking havoc on the island. Epic will roll them out to the funding board within a few weeks.

Since there is no opposition to the Mechs, it is expected that they'll be featured on the map soon.

The best way to counter the Mechs will be through Boogie Bombs. To bring them on board, loopers will have to unite and fund them in the game.

Boogie Bombs and Combat Shotguns are featured in the latest Fortnite funding board tussle. The one that will be funded first will be released in the game.

While in comparison, the Combat Shotgun seems to be the better option, it is not so. After the latest nerf, it is probably the weakest firearm in the category. Therefore, it is practically of little use if it gets introduced.

hallowant @g0ldenant #PS4share You are all welcome. Hope that gun doesn't win since boogie bombs are like the mechs 1 weakness #Fortnite You are all welcome. Hope that gun doesn't win since boogie bombs are like the mechs 1 weakness #Fortnite #PS4share https://t.co/ahBo2hxCqM

Boogie Bombs will help gamers combat Mechs on the island. Even though they seem ineffective, they are the only method to take down the enhanced Mechs.

Gamers should therefore make it a point to enter the game and fund these items in Fortnite. Once entirely funded, Epic will release the throwable.

xVertxcal @Vertxcal This is what will happen if 1 Billion Gold Bars are donated and the Mechs return! #Fortnite 🎥: @FNBRintel This is what will happen if 1 Billion Gold Bars are donated and the Mechs return! #Fortnite🎥: @FNBRintel https://t.co/2Ro0OH99Nt

Gamers have pointed out that the Mechs will require over a billion Gold Bars to be activated in Fortnite. Therefore, loopers feel it will not get released, as reaching that stipulated mark is quite a big deal.

However, it is better not to take any risk and proceed to obtain the Boogie Bombs.

