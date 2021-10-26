Fortnite Mechs confirmed to return with major nerfs in Chapter 2 Season 8

The B.R.U.T.E., aka the Fortnite Mech, was vaulted at the start of Chapter 2 Season 1. Players are finally going to be able to see it back in action after more than two years.

Despite several nerfs, this vehicle was a menace on the battlefield and the developers faced a lot of backlash. Learning from their mistakes, the new variant of the Mech, called "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.", will be easy going and easier to take down, according to the latest information.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We WILL be funding a Mech in Chapter 2 - Season 8The mech is called the "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E"Spotted by @GMatrixGames We WILL be funding a Mech in Chapter 2 - Season 8The mech is called the "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E"Spotted by @GMatrixGames

Fortnite Mech won't be overpowering in Chapter 2 Season 8

Unlike its predecessor, the "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E." will not be godlike in-game this time around, as the developers have toned down the vehicle's combat capabilities considerably.

Based on the stats obtained by Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the Mech can be destroyed easily. Unlike the last time it was in-game, players will not be able to rely solely on it to win fights.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX MECHS Changes:- Mechs dashing now has a 7 seconds cooldown instead of 5

- Stop damage reduced

- Shield reduced from 150 to 100

- Shield respawn delay increased

Despite the massive nerfs to Stomp and Jump damage, shields and cooldown time, the Mech can still be a formidable force to be reckoned with in battle. Players will have to find heavy weapons or explosives to bring down the metal beast.

Here are some in-game photographs of the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.:

When will the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. be added into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

While it has been confirmed that a new Fortnite Mech will be added to the game, it won't be making a debut anytime soon. With two more War Effort voting rounds to go, players shouldn't expect to see the vehicle in-game until possibly mid-November.

According to HYPEX, the funding round for the vehicle will start in three-to-four weeks, which lines up perfectly with the end of the season. Learning from past mistakes, it's obvious that the developers do not want to add a new Fortnite Mech just yet for fear of it still being too powerful.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX MECHS funding is set to start in 3~4 weeks and will require 1 Billion Gold! MECHS funding is set to start in 3~4 weeks and will require 1 Billion Gold!

Apart from the speculated timeframe, funding the mech is going to be a costly affair. By rough estimates, players will have to donate a total of one billion gold bars to fund it.

Given the major nerfs and downgrades, this time around, the new Fortnite Mech will function more like a support vehicle instead of a frontline battle tank. Nevertheless, being engaged by a Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. on open ground will not end well for most players.

