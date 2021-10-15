Fortnite players to choose between Combat Shotgun & Boogie Bombs unvaulting

As expected, the war effort in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a massive hit among players. Billions of Gold Bars have been donated for the voting process, as everyone is eager to bring in their favorite weapons.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Fun fact: Over 2.4 billion Bars have been donated so far! Fun fact: Over 2.4 billion Bars have been donated so far!

Following update 18.20, players can vote for either the Combat Assault Rifle or the Combat SMG. Interestingly, both the weapons are new and choosing one has been difficult.

The next round of voting will also begin soon, and unsurprisingly, players are most excited about it. This is primarily because an extremely viable weapon (Combat Shotgun) will be pitted against a fun-to-play item (Boogie Bombs).

Round 3 of Fortnite War Effort will take place between Combat Shotgun and Boogie Bombs

During the first round of the Fortnite War effort voting, the Legendary Shockwave Launcher comfortably emerged victorious against the Rift-to-Go.

On the flip side, the competition between the Combat Assault Rifle and the Combat SMG is much closer. Both the weapons have considerable recoil, and mastering them requires skill.

The upcoming round will be between the Combat Shotgun and Boogie Bombs. While sweaty players will most likely vote for the former as it is a great addition to the arsenal, casual players might prefer having fun and may be more inclined to vote for the latter.

The upcoming round has already been confirmed by many leakers, and Fortnite has now added Boogie Bombs dance animations to the files as well:

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker Boogie Bombs dance animation was added to cube monsters! This is for the next funding vote (Combat Shotgun VS Boogie Bombs) Boogie Bombs dance animation was added to cube monsters! This is for the next funding vote (Combat Shotgun VS Boogie Bombs) https://t.co/R5xzl8n3rl

The Combat Shotgun is a unique semi-automatic shotgun that can be surprisingly good at dealing damage at longer ranges. Many believe that it was vaulted for being too strong; hence, Epic Games might have to bring back the weapon with certain changes.

The Combat Shotgun might return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Against the Combat Shotgun are the Boogie Bombs. As the name suggests, players can throw these grenades at opponents and force them to dance. Boogie Bombs are easily one of the most loved utility items in Fortnite's history and have been heavily used by content creators and casual players.

Proximity Grenade Launcher and Flint-Knock Pistol soon returning to Fortnite

The final War Effort voting (Round 4) will be between the Proximity Grenade Launcher and Flint-Knock Pistol. Yet again, both the weapons are loved by fans for different reasons and it will be interesting to see which one gets the higher Gold Bar donations.

All in all, the 18.20 update of Fortnite has introduced a lot of much-awaited content for Fortnitemares 2021. Players can expect more Halloween-themed skins in the Item Shop soon, which will be accompanied by spooky gameplay mechanics.

