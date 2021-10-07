Fortnite is bringing back the Mechs in their most overpowered form ever

Dataminers have uncovered that Mechs are returning to Fortnite but in better form than they were known for. The Mechs gained a terrible reputation back in 2019 when they were last added to the game.
In 2019, Fortnite added B.R.U.T.E., but the community became enraged with the new addition. It was extremely unbalanced and completely ruined the fun of battle royale.
Epic Games, however, is planning on bringing back the Mechs during the end of Season 8. This season has seen some remarkable changes in the game, from the Sideways to Cubes running rampage on the map. Loopers are unaware of what the Cubes are planning to do with the Fortnite island, but their purpose does not seem friendly.
Dataminer leaks Mechs are returning to Fortnite in Season 8
While the current focus is mainly on the upcoming Fortnitemares 2021 event that will take place as soon as Halloween fever sets in, rumors about the Mechs returning have turned some eyeballs.
ShiinaBR posted on Twitter that the Mechs have been found in the game files and Epic Games is planning on bringing them back later this season. Epic Games has a huge task ahead to make the Fortnite community like the Mechs once again, since the last time they were added, #RemoveTheMech was trending on Twitter.
It is not clear whether the returning Mechs will be in the B.R.U.T.E. form or in some new look altogether. Another popular Fortnite leaker, Hypex, has already confirmed that the Mechs that will be released in Season 8 have gone through some changes. These include voice line additions and the ability to float on water.
It would be absurd to watch how such heavy machinery can have the ability to stay buoyant on water.
Fortnite may have also tweaked the charging effects of the Mechs, but all these new additions can only be tested once these robotic giants are added back to the game at the end of the current season.