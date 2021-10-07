Fortnite is bringing back the Mechs in their most overpowered form ever

Dataminers have uncovered that Mechs are returning to Fortnite but in better form than they were known for. The Mechs gained a terrible reputation back in 2019 when they were last added to the game.

In 2019, Fortnite added B.R.U.T.E., but the community became enraged with the new addition. It was extremely unbalanced and completely ruined the fun of battle royale.

REAL godRBLX-_- #LegoTakeABreak @GodRBLXD Breaking news mechs r returning to Fortnite but it we’ll have to be voted what do you think the mechs we’ll be against to vote I think mostly be the sword but I hope not because I hate both of them Breaking news mechs r returning to Fortnite but it we’ll have to be voted what do you think the mechs we’ll be against to vote I think mostly be the sword but I hope not because I hate both of them https://t.co/5k0f1Qo6Eh

Epic Games, however, is planning on bringing back the Mechs during the end of Season 8. This season has seen some remarkable changes in the game, from the Sideways to Cubes running rampage on the map. Loopers are unaware of what the Cubes are planning to do with the Fortnite island, but their purpose does not seem friendly.

Dataminer leaks Mechs are returning to Fortnite in Season 8

While the current focus is mainly on the upcoming Fortnitemares 2021 event that will take place as soon as Halloween fever sets in, rumors about the Mechs returning have turned some eyeballs.

ShiinaBR posted on Twitter that the Mechs have been found in the game files and Epic Games is planning on bringing them back later this season. Epic Games has a huge task ahead to make the Fortnite community like the Mechs once again, since the last time they were added, #RemoveTheMech was trending on Twitter.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs.We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs.We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" https://t.co/vt74fthbhT

It is not clear whether the returning Mechs will be in the B.R.U.T.E. form or in some new look altogether. Another popular Fortnite leaker, Hypex, has already confirmed that the Mechs that will be released in Season 8 have gone through some changes. These include voice line additions and the ability to float on water.

It would be absurd to watch how such heavy machinery can have the ability to stay buoyant on water.

HYPEX @HYPEX

- Better charging effects Adding to @ShiinaBR 's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat- Emote Props now have a proper size- Mechs now can float on water- Better charging effects Adding to @ShiinaBR's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat

Fortnite may have also tweaked the charging effects of the Mechs, but all these new additions can only be tested once these robotic giants are added back to the game at the end of the current season.

