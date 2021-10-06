Where to find Dual Fiend Hunters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has issued a new hotfix, and players who have updated their game will get a first look at the Fortnitemares 2021 event. Loopers can also experience a new weapon, the Dual Fiend Hunters, which is a dangerous combination of pistols and crossbows.

Players might remember the Fiend Crossbow that could be used to fight against Cube Monsters. However, the Dual Fiend Hunters are in a whole other league. This anti-Monster projectile is supposed to be excellent against the Cube Monsters that players can come across in the Sideways in Fortnite Season 8.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Introducing the Fortnite Dual Fiend Hunters!The Oct 5 hotfix for Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 introduces the Dual Fiend Hunters. They can be found in Chests or on the ground and deal extra damage to Cube Monsters! epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… Introducing the Fortnite Dual Fiend Hunters!The Oct 5 hotfix for Fortnite Battle Royale v18.10 introduces the Dual Fiend Hunters. They can be found in Chests or on the ground and deal extra damage to Cube Monsters!epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/NSHKC6zqB4

The Fortnitemares event will pick up pace as Halloween gets closer later this month. Until then, players can get a first look at the new Frankenstein outfit that is now available in the game. More such outfits are expected to be added to Fortnite in collaboration with Universal Studios.

Dual Fiend Hunters location in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite players can get hold of the Dual Fiend Hunters from Chests or on the ground as floor loot. It's a unique weapon to look at, and the akimbo mechanic allows players to deal a ton of damage to the enemy from close range.

Epic Games has also revealed via their latest blog post that this new weapon will deal the most damage in the Sideways to Cube Monsters. Therefore, the best move from players might be to visit the corrupted Sideways with the Dual Fiend Hunters and get cracking on the evil Cube Monsters. They can also earn a ton of rank XP by eliminating waves of these unearthly creatures.

The main difference between the previous Crossbows and the new Dual Hunters is that they have a faster fire rate, making them even more dangerous than their predecessor.

There are five different versions of this weapon that players can pick up in Fortnite Season 8. All versions, however, have a magazine size of 16 and a fire rate of 4. The legendary version of the Dual Hunters will deal 34 damage, which is considerably high considering the base version will only cause 28 damage.

Find the Dual Fiend Hunters in Fortnite Season 8 to enjoy the build up to Fortnitemares 2021 event in its real essence.

