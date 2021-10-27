Fortnite Season 8 War Effort Round 3: Combat Shotgun vs Boogie Bomb, who will win?

The War Effort voting system is well received in Fortnite Season 8. The community as a whole decides which items to unvault, rather than leaving the decision to the developers. In this manner, the Shockwave Launcher and Combat Assault Rifle were voted into the game.

Round three of the War Effort will feature two more items - the Boogie Bomb and Combat Shotgun. One is a powerful close range weapon while the other makes victims break out into dance. Both have their uses, however only one will make it to the island's loot pool.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The War Effort returns and this time we’ve got two classics on deck.Choose to unvault the Boogie Bomb and send your foes into a dancing frenzy or blast ‘em back with the Combat Shotgun!Jump in-game to vote now. The War Effort returns and this time we’ve got two classics on deck.Choose to unvault the Boogie Bomb and send your foes into a dancing frenzy or blast ‘em back with the Combat Shotgun!Jump in-game to vote now. https://t.co/Q5zqOJ0FpQ

From Fortnite's archive: The Combat Shotgun and Boogie Bomb

Combat Shotguns and Boogie Bombs are both "OG" items in Fortnite. Introduced in Fortnite Season 1 and 9 respectively, these items have been around for a long time. With one of them being up for grabs, here's a detailed look as to what each one has to offer.

Note: The stats mentioned in this article are subject to change.

1) Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotguns offer a high DPS of 107.1 with a damage output of 63. Coupled together with a high fire rate of 1.7 and a magazine size of 8, the weapon does decent damage. While reload time is a bit on the high side, players with good accuracy can inflict damage to targets within 60 meters.

2) Boogie Bomb

Boogie Bombs don't deal direct damage and are classified as a utility item. Affected targets will have to "Boogie" for five seconds. During this duration they will not be allowed to build or use items and weapons. While the utility of this item is rather limited, in certain situations it may come in handy.

The disco era may not make a return to Fortnite

Despite the popularity of the Boogie Bomb, it seems to be losing the vote. The Combat Shotgun has soared ahead with nearly 50% funding completed. Based on the current trajectory, the funding process should be completed by October 28.

Although the Boogie Bomb is still very much in the fight, the chances of the item winning are rather slim. Despite massive support from the community, things don't seem to be going well as of now.

Hopefully, Epic Games will make disco great again by adding it in during the end-of-season wild weeks.

