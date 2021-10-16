Where to find the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite: Damage stats and more

The Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite has been entirely funded by gamers, and Epic Games has finally added the weapon to the game.

The developer is always looking to add new elements to the title to make it more interesting. The new season saw them roll out an innovative method for gamers to vote for their favorite item.

The Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite was up against the Combat SMG, and the former emerged victorious within three days of the commencement of the poll.

As a result, gamers are pretty eager to learn about the intricate details regarding the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite.

A look at the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Spawn location

A few hours after the Combat Assault Rifle was wholly funded, loopers raised a complaint that the weapon was nowhere to be found. This raised significant queries regarding its spawn location, and everyone in the community is eager to find out where to get hold of it.

It was recently revealed that the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite is available from floor loot, chests, and random loot pools. There is no special spawn point for this weapon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Combat Assault Rifle has been hotfixed to be more common! With that said, goodnight o/ The Combat Assault Rifle has been hotfixed to be more common! With that said, goodnight o/

Apparently, Epic was yet to add the weapon to the game till a few hours back. Therefore, players faced immense issues getting hold of it.

However, the publisher has added a hotfix, and it is now available in the game.

Damage statistics

Since the firearm is new to the game, it is important to know its statistics to understand how it will fare during combat.

It was revealed that the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite deals 25 damage to enemies and has a fire rate of 9. The gun has a magazine size of 35, and it takes around 2.79 seconds to reload completely.

Also Read

🎃SuperMiner30🎃 @SuperMiner30

It shoots insanely quickly and has alot of recoil

This gun has potential

#Fortnite

Cubed Combat Assault Rifle Gameplay!It shoots insanely quickly and has alot of recoilThis gun has potential #Fortnite Cubed #Fortnite Season8 #fortniteupdate Combat Assault Rifle Gameplay!

It shoots insanely quickly and has alot of recoil

This gun has potential

#Fortnite

#FortniteCubed #FortniteSeason8 #fortniteupdate https://t.co/t5avnYj8OS

The Combat Assault Rifle has an overall decent statistic with respect to damage to enemies and the magazine size. However, the recoil of this weapon is massive, and users will have a hard time getting a perfect shot during long-range combat.

Edited by Ravi Iyer