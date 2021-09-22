When is the Combat Assault Rifle coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's most highly anticipated weapon, the Combat Assault Rifle, has yet to make its debut. When the weapon does arrive in the game, players will be flocking to try and find it.

Fortnite's Season 8 cinematic trailer showed off a lot, including Carnage, the Sideways Scythe, dual crossbows, symbiotes and more. However, not everything that is shown off is added at the onset of the season. This is common practice for Fortnite, as they almost always save items and weapons for later.

Here's when players might be able to expect the Combat Assault Rifle's arrival.

Will the Combat Assault Rifle arrive in Fortnite this season?

There are currently no leaks or rumors regarding the potential arrival of the Combat Assault rifle, though the next update is possible. Fortnite v18.00 went live yesterday, so the next one won't be coming immediately.

Players can likely expect it in the next couple of weeks. However, there's no guarantee that the Combat Assault Rifle will make it into Fortnite then.

HYPEX @HYPEX All the upcoming weapons that we've seen so far, there's more but these are the ones we saw in the trailers:



- Combat AR

- Combat SMG

- Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows

- Sideways Shotgun All the upcoming weapons that we've seen so far, there's more but these are the ones we saw in the trailers:



- Combat AR

- Combat SMG

- Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows

- Sideways Shotgun https://t.co/dYpEHPFmWE

Fortnite likely knows how much players would like this gun to be added, but that could mean one of two things: first, Fortnite could drop it sooner than later so that they give the players what they want, or secondly, they could use that excitement to its advantage and hold off, thus driving up the anticipation.

HYPEX @HYPEX The last one is not a sideways shotgun, my bad!



But THERE IS an upcoming sideways shotgun & a sideways scythe! The last one is not a sideways shotgun, my bad!



But THERE IS an upcoming sideways shotgun & a sideways scythe!

Last season, several items from the trailer, including the Grab-Itron, weren't added until the season was well underway, so it may be a while before any of those items get added.

Fortnite added the Carnage and Venom symbiotes recently, so it may be a little while before they drop another new item into the game.

Also Read

Carnage's symbiote, which just made it into the game recently (Image via Epic Games)

There are also no Wild Weeks happening, so there's no idea when the next new items (or returning items) will arrive for players. It's certain that the items shown in the trailer will make it into the game sooner rather than later, though.

Edited by R. Elahi